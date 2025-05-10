403
Yermak, Rubio Hold Talks on Ukraine Ceasefire Prospects
(MENAFN) Kyiv and Washington's top officials engaged in significant talks Friday, focusing on potential paths to peace in Ukraine. Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak announced a substantial discussion held with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
The call marked Rubio's initial interaction since assuming his position as Acting National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump. According to Yermak, participants in the discussion included U.S. special envoys Stephen Witkoff and Gen. Keith Kellogg, alongside Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.
The officials concentrated on potential ceasefires and future steps in the peace process, building on recent discussions between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump.
“The main attention was paid to the issue of a ceasefire and the prospects for a peaceful settlement. We specifically focused on the importance of implementing the points agreed upon by our presidents,” noted Yermak.
He also expressed satisfaction with the Ukrainian parliament's approval of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the US, describing it as “a historic document that opens a new stage in our relations.” This agreement establishes an investment fund, granting the US access to Ukraine's mineral resources in return for investment.
“I am grateful to my partners for their continued support and constructive dialogue during the most difficult times,” he added.
The conversation occurred a day after President Zelenskyy informed Trump that Ukraine is prepared for a 30-day ceasefire and willing to engage in discussions “in any format,” provided Russia fully commits to ending hostilities.
