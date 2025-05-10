EU Expects U.S. To Rejoin Core Group To Establish Special Tribunal Kallas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union hopes that the United States will rejoin the Core Group working to establish a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in an interview with Ukrinform .

“America worked with us for two years in this Core Group. They have done a lot of work, and we hope they will also join later because now all the technical details have been sorted out,” Kallas said.

She noted that other countries are also welcome to join the Core Group, which currently includes around 40 states.

Kallas emphasized that the purpose of the tribunal is to hold Russia's leadership accountable for the crime of aggression.

“The leaders decide when to attack another country,” she added.

Specialfor crime of aggression against Ukraine ready for launch - Mudra

As Ukrinform previously reported, foreign ministers and representatives of the states participating in the Core Group recently welcomed the completion of the technical work on the legal instruments needed to establish the special tribunal.