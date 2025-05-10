403
South Korea’s Ruling Party Replaces Candidate
(MENAFN) According to domestic news coverage on Saturday, the governing political faction in South Korea has substituted its presidential nominee with ex-Premier Han Duck-soo.
This unexpected change followed discussions between Han and the People Power Party (PPP), which had previously selected Kim Moon-soo as its contender for the upcoming election scheduled for next month, as reported by a news agency.
The PPP convened a critical session to initiate the process of revoking Kim’s nomination.
An official announcement regarding the final decision is anticipated on Sunday.
In response, Kim condemned the development, describing it as a "midnight political coup."
Reports also indicated that Kim lodged an emergency legal request with a court in Seoul on Saturday in an effort to halt the party leadership’s action.
Earlier, he had cautioned that he would pursue judicial and political recourse against his replacement.
"A political coup took place in the dead of night. This anti-democratic act is unprecedented not only in the constitutional history of South Korea but also in the history of the world," he declared.
"I will hold those responsible for this situation legally and politically accountable," he stated firmly.
The nation is set to conduct a special presidential ballot on June 3, following the ousting of former Leader Yoon Suk Yeol by the Constitutional Court.
