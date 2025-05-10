403
Mexico Sues Google Over Gulf Renaming
(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that her administration has initiated legal proceedings against Google for renaming the "Gulf of Mexico" as the "Gulf of America" on maps operated from its U.S. platform.
Speaking during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sheinbaum stated that her administration had earlier alerted Google about the problem, but the tech company failed to take corrective action.
"Google has already been sued. A preliminary ruling has been issued, and we are currently awaiting the outcome," she declared.
Sheinbaum clarified that Mexico has no objection to the term "Gulf of America" being used to describe the section of the body of water adjacent to American territory.
"However, Google cannot label the entire Gulf that way. This is an international issue. Our request is that Google apply the name 'Gulf of America' only to the areas corresponding to US territory, and use 'Gulf of Mexico' for the regions bordering Mexico and Cuba," she explained.
Sheinbaum also noted that this matter had not been discussed in her phone conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Earlier, Trump had issued an executive order on January 20 mandating the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America."
Google later announced on February 11 that the modification had been implemented on its mapping service.
