Pakistan Says India Fired Missiles on Strategic Airbases
(MENAFN) Islamabad has alleged that India carried out missile offensives in the early hours of Saturday, targeting several vital Pakistani military facilities, such as Noor Khan Airbase, Shorkot Airbase, as well as Murid Airbase.
According to an official announcement on X, Pakistan’s aerial defense mechanisms "successfully intercepted and neutralized these hostile attacks in time."
"There have been no casualties or material losses," the statement added. It further warned that "India must now prepare for Pakistan’s response."
Authorities stressed that Pakistan’s military forces are "fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace, and national security."
India has not yet delivered an official comment.
