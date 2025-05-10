403
World Art Day Celebrated With Grand Exhibition And Book Launch At AAFT School Of Fine Arts
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The AAFT School of Fine Arts, proudly celebrated World Art Day with a vibrant exhibition showcasing the creativity and talent of its students. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, in the presence of leading figures from the art and education community.
The event served as a platform for emerging artists to present their work to a wider audience, reinforcing AAFT's commitment to nurturing creativity and fostering a deep appreciation for visual arts among the next generation.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the significance of art in human development and social progress.“Art is the foundation of culture and civilization. It allows us to express emotions, preserve heritage, and connect across borders. At AAFT, we believe that nurturing artistic expression is vital to building a more thoughtful, inclusive, and imaginative world,” he said.
Tanushri Shrivastava, Dean of AAFT School of Fine Arts, added,“This exhibition is a testament to the hard work, innovation, and artistic vision of our students. Each piece of work displayed here reflects a unique perspective and commitment to excellence. We are proud to celebrate World Art Day in such a meaningful way.”
As a highlight of the celebration, a book on legendary Indian artist Jamini Roy, authored and published by Umesh Mehta, was formally launched during the event. The book serves as an important educational resource and tribute to one of India's most iconic painters, known for his revival of traditional Indian folk art and his contributions to modern Indian art.
The event was further enriched by the presence and insights of esteemed guests, including Dr. Sangarsh Sharma, a well-known contemporary artist, and Kamal Seth, representing Camlin, a long-standing brand that has supported art and artists across India. Both shared their thoughts on the evolving landscape of visual arts, the importance of creative education, and their appreciation for AAFT's role in promoting fine arts.
The celebration concluded with a tour of the exhibition, interactive sessions between students and professionals, and a renewed commitment to promoting art education and cultural dialogue.
World Art Day at AAFT School of Fine Arts stood as a celebration of imagination, tradition, and the enduring power of creativity.
