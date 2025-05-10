Sachin-Jigar On ‘Go Goa Gone’: It Gave Us The Freedom To Go Wild Musically

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) As the film“Go Goa Gone” clocked 10 years in Hindi cinema, music composer duo Sachin-Jigar said that the film gave them the“freedom to go wild musically.”

From 'Babaji Ki Booti', a trippy ode to mind-bending nights, to 'Slowly Slowly,' and 'Khoon Choos Le', the music saw a blend of electronic music, satirical lyrics, and an almost underground vibe.

Talking about the experience, the duo shared:“Go Goa Gone wasn't just a film - it was a vibe, a genre-defying trip that let us experiment fearlessly with sound.”

“From trippy tunes to zombie grooves, it gave us the freedom to go wild musically - and audiences vibed with it! Even today, hearing people sing along to 'Babaji Ki Booti' or 'Khoon Choos Le' reminds us why we love what we do,” they added.

“Go Goa Gone” released in 2013. The zombie action comedy film directed by Raj and D.K. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari and Puja Gupta. It is the first Indian zombie film and has also been described as India's first stoner film.

The film became a cult film over the years. A sequel titled Go Goa Gone 2 was announced, but as of 2024, the film is not in production.

Talking about Sachin-Jigar, they both were assistants to Pritam and programmed and arranged music for several composers including A. R. Rahman, Amit Trivedi, Anu Malik, Nadeem–Shravan and Sandesh Shandilya.

In 2009, they began working with each other and composed a song for the film Life Partner. In 2011, they independently composed music for the film F.A.L.T.U. In the following years, they composed music for films such as OMG – Oh My God!, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Ajab Gazabb Love, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Shuddh Desi Romance, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Himmatwala, I, Me Aur Main, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

The duo composed music for the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 and Hero which featured a song sung by Salman Khan.

They have composed several songs for films such as A Gentleman, Stree, Gold, Arjun Patiala, Angrezi Medium, Bhoot Police, Bhediya and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.