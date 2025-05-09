Leo XIV: Two Augustinians In Panama Are Friends With The New Pope

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The announcement of the selection of Chicago born Robert Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, caused millions of Catholics around the world to explode with joy, and in Panama, two people who know him could not contain their great satisfaction with the outcome of the conclave that quickly gave the world a new pontiff. The current pope has been to Panama on several occasions, including the ordination of the current Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa; as superior of the Order of Saint Augustine, he visited the Augustinian College in Azuero; and during World Youth Day 2019. Images of the young people and staff of the Colegio Agustiniano Nuestra Señora del Buen Consejo in Chitré went viral on social media yesterday.

The Augustinian priest Miguel Ángel Keller has known the new pope for years and has been“lucky” to have worked closely with him. He said they met in Rome at the Augustinian curia and have met many times over the years.

According to Keller,“Leo XIV is still Robert, a very open person, from the United States, but with extensive experience in Latin America,” said Augustinian priest Miguel Ángel Keller.

He adds that he is simple and normal, and that Keller is honored to have worked with him for many years. For the priest, the pontificate is universal, and each pope marks it with his personal experience.“For us as Augustinians, the experience of the Church and community life is very important.” He maintained that a good Augustinian is called to foster community, fraternity, and friendship, something he believes is very important for the Pope and the Church, because it embodies the ideal of Saint Augustine. Keller emphasizes that all those who come from outside are influenced by the Latin American Church, and that is what Pope Leo XIV also experienced. Keller is Spanish, has lived in several Latin American countries, and has lived in Panama for many years.

He has no doubt that the next time he sees Leo XIV, he'll give his friend a hug.“I hope he can come to visit.” Meanwhile Sister Esther, director of the Augustinian School Our Lady of Good Counsel, indicated that, in two periods, as superior of the Augustinians, she had the obligation to visit the Augustinian houses in Latin America, so she came to Panama several times, in addition to being in David, Chiriquí, for the WYD. She describes him as a simple, conciliatory, and kind person. Sister Esther is clear that Leo XIV's pontificate will be marked by fraternity and the need to build bridges.