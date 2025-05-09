Leo XIV: Two Augustinians In Panama Are Friends With The New Pope -
The Augustinian priest Miguel Ángel Keller has known the new pope for years and has been“lucky” to have worked closely with him. He said they met in Rome at the Augustinian curia and have met many times over the years.
According to Keller,“Leo XIV is still Robert, a very open person, from the United States, but with extensive experience in Latin America,” said Augustinian priest Miguel Ángel Keller.
He adds that he is simple and normal, and that Keller is honored to have worked with him for many years. For the priest, the pontificate is universal, and each pope marks it with his personal experience.“For us as Augustinians, the experience of the Church and community life is very important.” He maintained that a good Augustinian is called to foster community, fraternity, and friendship, something he believes is very important for the Pope and the Church, because it embodies the ideal of Saint Augustine. Keller emphasizes that all those who come from outside are influenced by the Latin American Church, and that is what Pope Leo XIV also experienced. Keller is Spanish, has lived in several Latin American countries, and has lived in Panama for many years.
He has no doubt that the next time he sees Leo XIV, he'll give his friend a hug.“I hope he can come to visit.” Meanwhile Sister Esther, director of the Augustinian School Our Lady of Good Counsel, indicated that, in two periods, as superior of the Augustinians, she had the obligation to visit the Augustinian houses in Latin America, so she came to Panama several times, in addition to being in David, Chiriquí, for the WYD. She describes him as a simple, conciliatory, and kind person. Sister Esther is clear that Leo XIV's pontificate will be marked by fraternity and the need to build bridges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment