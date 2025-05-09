403
Qatar Pavilion Organises 'Beyti Beytak' Exhibition At 19Th Venice Biennale
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Pavilion is organising the“Beyti Beytak” exhibition at the 19th International Architecture Exhibition (La Biennale di Venezia, Venice Biennale).
The exhibition explores how modern and contemporary architecture meets the needs of communities and reimagines a sense of belonging.
The exhibition consists of two sections, examining how hospitality and traditions of welcoming guests are embodied in architecture and urban landscapes across the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (Menasa) region.
The exhibition includes the Community Centre installation at the Qatar Pavilion site in the Giardini della Biennale, alongside a main exhibition held at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti, supported by ACP Art Capital Partners.
The exhibition opens to the public on November 23, 2025.
The Community Centre, designed by Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari, is installed at the Qatar Pavilion site in the Giardini della Biennale, highlighting her humanitarian, social, and architectural development model.
The Community Centre, a bamboo structure, was commissioned by the Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, co-founded by Yasmeen Lari in 1980.
The foundation continues to build shelters and villages for communities affected by natural disasters in Pakistan.
The main exhibition at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti, supported by ACP Art Capital Partners, showcases the works of more than 30 architects, representing three generations of architects from the Menasa region, through drawings, photographs, models, and key archival documents.
The exhibition at ACP-Palazzo Franchetti features works by pioneering architects, including Raj Rewal (India), Nayyar Ali Dada (Pakistan), Abdel-Wahed El-Wakil (Egypt), Minnette de Silva (Sri Lanka), and contemporary architects such as Marina Tabassum and Nabil Haque (Bangladesh), Sameep Padora and Balkrishna Doshi (India), DAAZ Studio (Iran), Abeer Seikaly (Jordan), Sumaya Dabbagh (Saudi Arabia), Diller Scofidio + Renfro (USA), and Meriem Chabani with New South (France).
