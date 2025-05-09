Pakistan Destroys Key Indian Military Sites, Launches Cyber Attack In Escalating Conflict

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Pakistan's retaliatory operation Bunyan ul Marsoos has intensified, with security sources confirming the destruction of multiple high-value Indian military targets, including the G-Top Brigade Headquarters and the Uri supply depot.

According to security officials, three missiles struck the Indian Air Force base in Udhampur, while a Fatah-1 missile-with a 120-kilometer range and advanced precision-guided navigation-was used in the attack.

The BrahMos storage site in Beas and the airfield in Pathankot were also confirmed destroyed earlier.

Security sources further reported that the Adampur airfield-used for launching missiles into Pakistan, Afghanistan, and targeting Sikhs in Amritsar-was completely neutralized.

In a significant technological escalation, a cyberattack from Pakistan reportedly crippled 70% of India's power grid infrastructure.

Drone Crash in Rahim Yar Khan

Separately, a drone crashed and exploded in the parking area of Sheikh Zayed Airport in Rahim Yar Khan. According to the DPO, no casualties were reported in the incident.

India Targeted Three Pakistani Airbases: ISPR

In a late-night press briefing, DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that India had launched missile attacks targeting Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases. The missiles were fired from aircraft and were surface-to-surface types. However, Pakistan's air defense system successfully intercepted them, ensuring all strategic assets remained intact.

The ISPR spokesperson also confirmed that India had fired missiles into Afghanistan as well, stating that New Delhi's aggression is dragging the entire region toward war.