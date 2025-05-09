Ukraine Needs More Weapons, Defense Industry Investment To Stabilize Front Defense Official

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine requires more heavy armored vehicles, air and missile defense systems, and investments in the defense industry to stabilize the front and protect its population.

Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhii Boiev said this during a meeting of EU defense policy directors, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ministry of Defense .

Boiev expressed gratitude to partners for the financial and military assistance already provided, which helps Ukraine repel the enemy.

Additionally, he informed participants about the operational situation on the battlefield. He said that Russia's objectives remain unchanged and that it is actively preparing to continue the war, ramping up the production of missiles, drones, and other weapons.

"While Ukraine seeks a just and lasting peace, Russia plans to use that time to further its aggression and strengthen its military. Ukraine needs more weapons to be prepared for any threats," Boiev said.

He briefed the EU's defense policy directors on priority needs, particularly the need for additional investments in the production of drones and ammunition.

According to him, there is a critically urgent need for heavy armored vehicles, air and missile defense systems, and the missiles required for them. All of this is necessary to stabilize the front and protect civilians from missile terror.

"Ukraine's defense industry has reached a capacity of $35 billion, but lacks the financing to utilize it fully. Investment in Ukraine's defense industry - including through the 'Danish model' - plays an important role, which is why it is crucial to continuously increase it," Boiev said.

He stated that Ukraine is the most interested party in achieving peace and urged European partners to unite in this effort, as the security of the continent depends on joint action.