First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage From Her Visit With President Ilham Aliyev To Shusha's Dashalti
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a footage on her official Instagram page from her visit to Shusha's Dashalti village with President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
