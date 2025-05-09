Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage From Her Visit With President Ilham Aliyev To Shusha's Dashalti

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Footage From Her Visit With President Ilham Aliyev To Shusha's Dashalti


2025-05-09 07:09:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a footage on her official Instagram page from her visit to Shusha's Dashalti village with President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

MENAFN09052025000195011045ID1109530527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search