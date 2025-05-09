403
Iran Agrees To Hold Fourth Negotiations Round With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran has agreed to hold the fourth round of indirect negotiations with the United States this coming Sunday.
The minister mentioned in a statement to local media in Mashhad, Iran, that they are awaiting further coordination from Oman in this matter.
He clarified that negotiations are moving forward gradually but as more details emerge, more time is needed to discuss each raised topic.
Oman's Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi stated that due to logistical reasons, the negotiations originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of last week had to be adjourned.
So far, Iran has held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome, attended by its Foreign Minister and the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. (end)
