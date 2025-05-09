Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran Agrees To Hold Fourth Negotiations Round With US


2025-05-09 07:07:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Iran has agreed to hold the fourth round of indirect negotiations with the United States this coming Sunday.
The minister mentioned in a statement to local media in Mashhad, Iran, that they are awaiting further coordination from Oman in this matter.
He clarified that negotiations are moving forward gradually but as more details emerge, more time is needed to discuss each raised topic.
Oman's Foreign Minister Bader Al-Busaidi stated that due to logistical reasons, the negotiations originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of last week had to be adjourned.
So far, Iran has held three rounds of indirect talks with the US in Muscat and Rome, attended by its Foreign Minister and the US Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. (end)
rs


MENAFN09052025000071011013ID1109530483

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search