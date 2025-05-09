Starkist Teams Up With Roc Solid Foundation To Bring Backyard Joy To 7-Year-Old Fighting Cancer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe in the power of play, because when kids are playing, cancer is the last thing on their minds," says Eric Newman, founder and CEO of Roc Solid Foundation. "We are so appreciative of the support of StarKist; we simply couldn't do what we do without organizations like theirs rallying around these families with support."

Fallon was surprised with a custom-built backyard playset through Roc Solid's "Play It Forward" initiative, which brings the healing power of play to children fighting cancer. For families whose routines are filled with treatments and isolation, where public play isn't always safe due to weakened immune systems, a backyard playset offers more than fun. It creates a safe, germ-free escape and a chance to make joyful memories together.

Volunteers, including a group of StarKist employees, spent the morning constructing Fallon's playset from the ground up. The experience culminated in a powerful "What Hope Looks Like" moment as Charlie The Tuna® helped unveil the finished playset to Fallon and her family for the first time, turning an ordinary backyard into a place of joy, comfort, and hope.

"As a socially responsible company, StarKist is thrilled to partner with Roc Solid Foundation for multiple initiatives this year to help bring hope and joy to kids fighting childhood cancer," says Mike Merritt Jr., Head of Marketing at StarKist. "Our team was honored to play a part in creating a space where Fallon can just be a kid again and where cancer isn't front and center."

StarKist® Cares is the company's commitment to making a lasting impact through charitable initiatives that fight hunger and uplift communities. In addition to its work with Roc Solid Foundation to support children facing pediatric cancer, StarKist has spent more than 15 years addressing food insecurity by donating millions of tuna and chicken products nationwide. The company also partners with Feed the Children® to provide vital disaster and emergency relief, supports Cornerstones in assisting vulnerable families in Northern Virginia, and honors Korean War veterans through its continued support of The Chosin Few.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. is a socially responsible company that empowers people to live a healthy lifestyle by providing convenient nutritious proteins. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce convenient single-serve pouch products, which include StarKist Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations®, and Chicken Creations® in over 40 varieties. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie The Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

About Roc Solid Foundation

Roc Solid Foundation builds hope for kids fighting cancer nationwide through the power of play. The organization distributes hospital Ready Bags to families just after they hear the devastating news that their child has cancer, and then provides backyard playsets so kids have a safe place to play during treatment. Roc Solid currently partners with over 180 children's hospitals to distribute Ready Bags, and playsets have been provided to thousands of kids fighting cancer in almost every state across the U.S. For more info, visit rocsolidfoundation .

