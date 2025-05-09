SEI Stock News: Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Investors Should Contact Robbins LLP For Information About The Pending Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The SEI Class Action

For more information, submit a form , email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (SEI) Misled Investors Regarding the Value Mobile Energy Rentals LLC Would Bring to the Company

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) MER had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER's co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; and (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines. When the truth was revealed, Solaris' stock price fell $4.15, or 16.9%, to close at $20.46 per share on March 17, 2025.

What Now : You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 27, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

