403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nigeria And Brazil Finalize Direct Flights, Paving Way For Closer Commercial Links
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 8, 2025, official statements from both governments confirmed that Nigeria and Brazil have reached a decisive stage in finalizing a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA). This deal will allow direct commercial flights between the two countries for the first time.
The move comes after years of bureaucratic delays and follows renewed high-level talks between Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho.
Both sides have now formed a technical working group to draft and harmonize the agreement, with the aim of signing it within weeks. The agreement responds to a clear business need.
Nigeria stands as Africa's largest economy by population, while Brazil is one of the biggest in South America. Direct flights will cut travel time, reduce costs, and open new routes for goods and people.
Officials have discussed the potential for four to five direct flights each week, with Nigerian carriers Air Peace and Caverton designated to operate the route. Both governments believe this new air link will unlock opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment.
The BASA is not just about flights. Both countries want to expand cooperation in the aviation sector. They have agreed to share technical expertise, offer training, and invest in airport infrastructure.
These steps aim to modernize their aviation industries and make them more competitive. The deal also builds on a 2018 memorandum of understanding and recent diplomatic meetings, showing a sustained push for closer ties.
Cultural and historical links add another layer to this partnership. Many Brazilians trace their ancestry to Nigeria , especially among the Yoruba community, a legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.
Both governments see the direct flights as a way to deepen these ties and encourage more people-to-people contact. The business case for this agreement is clear. Direct flights will help exporters and importers by making logistics simpler and cheaper.
Tourism operators and investors will have faster access to new markets. The technical working group now faces the task of finalizing the BASA, but both sides have signaled urgency and optimism.
This air link marks a shift in how Brazil and Nigeria approach their economic and diplomatic relationship. By focusing on practical, mutual benefits, both countries aim to position themselves as key gateways between Africa and South America.
The move comes after years of bureaucratic delays and follows renewed high-level talks between Nigeria's Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Brazil's Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho.
Both sides have now formed a technical working group to draft and harmonize the agreement, with the aim of signing it within weeks. The agreement responds to a clear business need.
Nigeria stands as Africa's largest economy by population, while Brazil is one of the biggest in South America. Direct flights will cut travel time, reduce costs, and open new routes for goods and people.
Officials have discussed the potential for four to five direct flights each week, with Nigerian carriers Air Peace and Caverton designated to operate the route. Both governments believe this new air link will unlock opportunities in trade, tourism, and investment.
The BASA is not just about flights. Both countries want to expand cooperation in the aviation sector. They have agreed to share technical expertise, offer training, and invest in airport infrastructure.
These steps aim to modernize their aviation industries and make them more competitive. The deal also builds on a 2018 memorandum of understanding and recent diplomatic meetings, showing a sustained push for closer ties.
Cultural and historical links add another layer to this partnership. Many Brazilians trace their ancestry to Nigeria , especially among the Yoruba community, a legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.
Both governments see the direct flights as a way to deepen these ties and encourage more people-to-people contact. The business case for this agreement is clear. Direct flights will help exporters and importers by making logistics simpler and cheaper.
Tourism operators and investors will have faster access to new markets. The technical working group now faces the task of finalizing the BASA, but both sides have signaled urgency and optimism.
This air link marks a shift in how Brazil and Nigeria approach their economic and diplomatic relationship. By focusing on practical, mutual benefits, both countries aim to position themselves as key gateways between Africa and South America.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment