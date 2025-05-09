Bazic Instinct's CEO And CCO Discuss Luxury Fashion On Fox26 Houston's 'Chattin With Chelsea'

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bazic Instinct's Leadership Shares Insights on Luxury Fashion

Bridgeport, CT, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazic Instinct , a renowned name in the luxury designer resale market, recently made waves as its CEO and CCO, Yaneik and Shanice Johnson, appeared on Fox26 Houston's popular daytime show "Chattin with Chelsea." The episode, which can be viewed here , offered viewers a unique glimpse into the world of luxury fashion through the eyes of two industry leaders.









CCO/CEO Yaneik Johnson and CEO/Founder Shanice Johnson





During their engaging segment, Yaneik and Shanice showcased their beautiful spring curated collection which was featured in ELLE magazine Bulgaria. The duo also shared invaluable tips on authenticating luxury items, a skill that has become increasingly important in today's market. Their expertise in distinguishing genuine designer pieces from counterfeits captivated the audience, providing practical advice for both seasoned collectors and new enthusiasts alike.

The dynamic duo also took a trip down memory lane, recounting their early beginnings in the luxury fashion world. Their journey, marked by a commitment to authenticity and style, has positioned Bazic Instinct as a trusted name among discerning clientele seeking high-quality designer items.

In an interactive segment, Yaneik and Shanice engaged in a "real or fake" game, showcasing their keen eye for detail and reinforcing their reputation as experts in the field. This fun and educational activity not only entertained viewers but also highlighted the importance of knowledge and vigilance in the luxury resale market.

Beyond fashion, the discussion also touched on broader industry topics, including the impact of tariffs on the luxury goods market. Yaneik and Shanice provided insightful commentary on how these economic factors influence pricing and availability, offering a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities facing the industry today.

The episode was a testament to Bazic Instinct's dedication to excellence and its commitment to educating consumers about the nuances of luxury fashion. With a foundation built on trust and reliability, Bazic Instinct continues to set the standard for sophistication and exclusivity in the resale market.









Yaneik and Shanice Johnson with the host Chelsea Edwards



About Bazic Instinct

Bazic Instinct is a reputable re-seller of luxury designer items, both new and vintage. Established on the foundation of trust and reliability, we are dedicated to sourcing high-quality designer items that meet the discerning standards of our clientele. With a keen eye for authenticity and style, we strive to deliver a shopping experience that exudes sophistication and exclusivity.



Press inquiries

Bazic Instinct



Alexander Lang

...





