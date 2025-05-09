Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Centre Warns Traders Of Hoarding Food Items, Says Ample Stocks Available


2025-05-09 03:11:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday warned traders, wholesalers and retailers against hoarding of essential food items and asserted that the government has ample stocks.

“Don't believe in propaganda messages regarding food stocks in the country. We have ample food stocks, far exceeding required norms. DONT PAY HEED TO SUCH MESSAGES,” he said in a social media post.

“Traders, wholesalers, retailers or business entities which engage in trading of Essential Commodities are directed to cooperate with Law Enforcement agencies. Any person indulging in hoarding or stockpiling, shall be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act,” Mr Joshi said.

India on Wednesday struck at nine sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan, its deepest strike inside Pakistan in decades, in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam two weeks before.

On Thursday also, Mr Joshi had urged people not to pay heed to rumours about the need to hoard essential items, saying the country has more than enough stock of all essential goods.

“In certain parts of the country, rumours are spreading, causing people to rush to collect essential food items and other daily necessities,” he said.

The minister had categorically said,“We have more than enough stock of everything required across the country”.

“Our stock is many times larger than what is needed, and there is absolutely no reason for anyone to rush to the markets in any part of the country,” the minister asserted.

Mr Joshi said there is no shortage whatsoever and no one should give any value to such rumours.

