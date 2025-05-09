403
Russia's Pres.: Egypt ... Key Partner In Africa
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 9 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Friday Egypt's is one of the most important partners to Russia in the African Continent, lauding developed ties in all fields.
Putin made the statement while receiving Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi during a bilateral summit in the Kremlin where they discussed means of boosting collaboration and increasing trade exchange.
Putin extolled growing cooperation between Cairo and Moscow, referring to economic ties' progress, which rose by 30 percent in 2024, making a record number of USD nine billion.
Both sides also focused on ways to enhance partnership in energy, common investments and security in a manner that serves their common interests.
Meanwhile, Al-Sisi said the upcoming meeting between Egypt-Russia government committee on May 12-14 would be a new step toward boosting economic and political reactions between the two capitals.
He expressed appreciation for hospitality and congratulated Putin on the Victory Day, affirming the deep-rooted historic relations.
Egypt-Russia meeting came within the keenness of both countries on bolstering economic and political collaboration, mainly as Egypt's pivotal role in the region and Africa, making it a strategic partner to Russia.
Al-Sisi's attendance of the Victory Day in Moscow showed the deep-seated relations between the two countries and their desire for further coordination in international issues of common interests. (end)
