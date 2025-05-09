Museum Of Discovery And Science Announces Collaboration With MAGNA-TILES® To Create First Traveling Museum Exhibit

The award-winning Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale announces a collaboration with MAGNA-TILES®, America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand, to create its first traveling museum exhibit.

The MAGNA-TILES® Studio, a rainbow-hued STEAM play space, immerses guests in learning through color, light and geometry. The traveling version of this exhibit will launch in January 2027. Photo courtesy of MODS.

A young builder from the Early Education Program explores magnetic shapes and towers in the vibrant, hands-on MAGNA-TILES® Studio. Photo courtesy of MODS.

Historic Partnership with America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand to Bring MAGNA-TILES Studio to Global Children's Museum Visitors

- Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of the Museum of Discovery and Science

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS), a nationally recognized science museum and recipient of the IMLS National Medal for Museum Service, has partnered with MAGNA-TILES ®, America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand,* to create the first-ever traveling museum exhibit, MAGNA-TILES Studio. This magnetic exhibit is set to launch in January 2027 and will bring a world of creativity and Meaningful Play to children's museums and science centers across the globe.

One year ago, MODS unveiled its first collaboration with MAGNA-TILES - a first-of-its-kind permanent, rainbow-hued STEAM-based play space filled with more than 10,000 magnetic shapes to ignite young imaginations, its first partnership with the award-winning children's toy brand. The Studio quickly became a guest favorite.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with MAGNA-TILES to design the first traveling exhibit, building upon the success of our MAGNA-TILES Studio,” said Joseph P. Cox, president and CEO of the Museum of Discovery and Science.“In this creative studio, each tile is a stepping stone to confidence, empowering children to follow their instincts, chart their own course, and revel in the joy of exploration. With this new collaboration, we aim to ignite that same spark for limitless learning and creativity in children around the world.”

The new 2,500-square-foot, hands-on interactive experience will be based on MODS' MAGNA-TILES Studio model designed as an immersive educational world where young minds will flourish. Activities will focus on enhancing early cognitive skills and understanding of primary colors, small hand muscle development, pattern recognition, fine motor skills, hand-eye coordination, early literacy and math exploration.

The exhibit will invite visitors to explore the forces that shape our world through dynamic, buildable play. Powered by imagination, guests will DREAM, CREATE and TEST through experience-based challenges across three distinct zones:

.build + DREAM: Let imagination soar while climbing and playing in themed environments.

.build + CREATE: Explore color, light and form through open-ended creative building.

.build + TEST: Put engineering and magnetism to the test through collaborative building challenges.

“At MAGNA-TILES, we believe in the power of play to inspire creativity, ignite imagination and foster lifelong learning,” said Michael Scheffki, vice president of marketing at MAGNA-TILES.“Partnering with a world-class institution like MODS to bring this immersive experience on the road is a natural evolution for our brand. The traveling exhibit elevates our core purpose-promoting Meaningful Play-by empowering children of all ages everywhere to explore, experiment and create through hands-on discovery. It's more than play-it's a launchpad for innovative thinking and essential skill-building.”

More details about the traveling exhibit will be available at Association of Children's Museums' InterActivity 2025 at Booth 14 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, NM, from May 14 – 16. Attendees can enjoy an exclusive first look at the exhibit design, visitor experience and booking details.

To sign-up and receive more information about the new MAGNA-TILES® Studio traveling exhibit, please email ....

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997. Invented by an educator, for educators, from these humble beginnings, MAGNA-TILES has grown to become America's #1 Magnetic Building Sets Brand (Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2024/USD) and an essential tool for every child's growing mind. Through word of mouth and hands-on experience, MAGNA-TILES sets steadily found their way into neighborhood toy stores, at the urging of families who were seeking ways to bring education, enrichment and meaningful play to their home. Today, while MAGNA-TILES sets are a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries, our work is never complete... because the MAGNA-TILES brand is fueled by a child's endless imagination. Visit magnatiles and follow @magnatiles for more information.

About the Museum of Discovery and Science

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today the Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. MODS connects people to inspiring science, providing STEM education and cultural experiences for 450,000+ visitors annually in the 150,000 sq. ft. facility. MODS is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that has been accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) for three decades. MODS has added to that distinction by being named Broward's Hub for Resilience Education by the Board of the Community Foundation of Broward, selected by the LEGO Foundation as one of only 21 museums nationwide to join the Playful Learning Museum Network and awarded the prestigious 2023 IMLS National Medal for Museum Service.

The Museum welcomes visitors from all walks of life. The Museum hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Starting in June 2025, on select dates, MODS will remain open one hour later on Fridays and Saturdays. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods or call 467 (6637).

Like us or follow us on social media:

Facebook: facebook/modsftl

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/modsftl

Instagram: instagram/modsftl

*Source: Circana/Retail Tracking Service/JAN-DEC 2024/USD

Michael Goodman

GPR | Goodman Public Relations

9544460800 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.