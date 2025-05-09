Alonso Confirms Bayer Leverkusen End Of Season Exit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Berlin: Ahead of Sunday's league clash against Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen players heard an emotional farewell speech from coach Xabi Alonso in the 2024 German champion's locker room Friday morning.

The 43-year-old Spaniard confirmed his departure at the end of the 2024/25 season, concluding an unprecedented era that delivered the club's first Bundesliga title.

An awkward silence fell as players headed to training, with dozens of TV crews documenting the moment.

Alonso, a two-time UEFA Champions League winner, called it "the right moment has come" and admitted to mixed feelings after "a range of exceptional moments" but did not reveal his next role.

While Alonso declined to "speak about the future," Spanish media report an agreement to join Real Madrid as successor to Carlo Ancelotti.

"It's only time to speak about what happens over the upcoming two weeks," the coach said, opting to speak English to articulate his thoughts clearly.

Addressing the team alongside CEO Simon Rolfes and staff, Alonso fought back tears multiple times. He reflected on "very emotional moments" in the locker room.

"I still feel well here; that is not the reason for my departure," he added, calling such decisions "part of football."

Despite Leverkusen's meteoric rise from relegation battlers in October 2022 to historic league champions, Alonso singled out the 2024 German Cup win as "the most joyful moment."

"The 2024 Cup win meant a lot to me. It was so intense. To celebrate with the fans and our families was unique and a perfect season finish," he said.

German media speculate compatriot Cesc Fabregas, currently coaching Serie A's Como, as a top candidate to succeed Alonso. Others mention Germany assistant Sandro Wagner, who plans to leave the national team this summer to pursue head coaching.

Leverkusen honored Alonso's request to depart despite his contract running through 2026, reportedly under a gentleman's agreement.

"This week, the club and I have come about, that the two remaining Bundesliga games will be my last for Leverkusen," Alonso said.

German outlets suggest his silence on his next destination respects La Liga's ongoing season, with a Real Madrid announcement expected after Spain's league concludes on May 25.