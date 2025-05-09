Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000 Amid Trade Deal And Regulatory Optimism

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin's value soared above $100,000 on Thursday, marking its first return to six figures since February. The cryptocurrency climbed to $101,329.97 by midday, reflecting a 4.7% increase for the day. This resurgence is attributed to a combination of geopolitical developments and shifting regulatory landscapes.

A significant catalyst for this uptick was the announcement of a comprehensive trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom. The deal, unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, includes the maintenance of a 10% U.S. tariff on UK imports, while the UK agreed to reduce its tariffs to 1.8% and expand market access for American goods. This agreement has been perceived as a de-escalation of previous trade tensions, restoring investor confidence in global markets.

The positive sentiment extended to other cryptocurrencies as well. Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, experienced a substantial rally, surging over 14% to reach $2,050.46, its highest level since late March.

Market analysts point to several factors contributing to Bitcoin's rally. Institutional investors have shown renewed interest, with significant inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. Additionally, easing geopolitical tensions and economic stimulus measures from China have bolstered investor sentiment.

