Club In São Paulo To Host Lecture On Syria

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Esporte Clube Sírio, located in the city of São Paulo, will host the lecture“Syria, Cradle of Christianity, and Orthodoxy in Brazil” on May 31 at 4:00 p.m. The speakers will be Archbishop Damaskinos Mansour, Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of São Paulo and all Brazil of the Antiochian Orthodox Church, and Father Gregório Teodoro, priest of the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral of São Paulo.

The free-admission event is organized by the Arab Culture Center of Esporte Clube Sírio and is open to the public, not just club members. Founded in 1917 by Arab immigrants, the club offers socio-cultural and sports activities in São Paulo and fosters the preservation and dissemination of Arab culture, traditions, customs, and hospitality in Brazil.

Lecture“Syria, Cradle of Christianity, and Orthodoxy in Brazil”

May 31, Saturday, at 4:00 p.m.

Free admission, open to the public

Esporte Clube Sírio – Sala Palmira – Avenida Indianópolis, no 1192 – São Paulo, Brazil

