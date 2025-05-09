Club In São Paulo To Host Lecture On Syria
The free-admission event is organized by the Arab Culture Center of Esporte Clube Sírio and is open to the public, not just club members. Founded in 1917 by Arab immigrants, the club offers socio-cultural and sports activities in São Paulo and fosters the preservation and dissemination of Arab culture, traditions, customs, and hospitality in Brazil.Quick facts:
Lecture“Syria, Cradle of Christianity, and Orthodoxy in Brazil”
May 31, Saturday, at 4:00 p.m.
Free admission, open to the public
Esporte Clube Sírio – Sala Palmira – Avenida Indianópolis, no 1192 – São Paulo, Brazil
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
