Redwood Software Now An SAP Endorsed App Available On SAP Store

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Redwood is proud to be the only workload automation solution that is an SAP Endorsed App, achieving Premium level certification and the highest SAP verification for outstanding customer value," said Kevin Greene, Redwood CEO. "SAP customers trust Redwood's automation fabric solutions to integrate with the latest SAP technologies, drive mission-critical outcomes and maximize the value of their SAP investment - now and into the future."

SAP Endorsed Apps are Premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmark results. The benefits of using an Endorsed App include:



Less risk : Redwood passed SAP's rigorous testing and strict security protocols, ensuring proper integration with SAP solutions. This minimizes cyber and data privacy threats and assures SAP-verified customer success and adoption.

Faster time-to-value : Redwood enables accelerated deployment and reduced operational complexity. Pre-vetted by SAP to fill functionality gaps, it extends SAP capabilities without the need for customization, accelerating clean core strategies and simplifying the vendor selection and approval process. Long-term reliability : Redwood's automation platform is built to evolve with SAP's product roadmap and technology. Ongoing co-innovation ensures compatibility with the latest SAP technologies and delivers next-generation capabilities to meet new and emerging customer needs through collaborative investment.

Alongside this latest SAP Premium certification, RunMyJobs is the only workload automation platform included in the RISE with SAP reference architecture through managed services offered and delivered by SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS). The platform is deeply integrated with SAP, offering out-of-the-box connectors for S/4HANA, RISE, Business Technology Platform (BTP) and Business Data Cloud (BDC), including Integration Suite, Data Services, Datasphere and Analytics Cloud. By eliminating custom code and workarounds, RunMyJobs uniquely supports clean core strategies, helping customers extend SAP without added technical debt.

RunMyJobs' full stack automation capabilities extend beyond SAP, orchestrating across all enterprise systems and applications. Gartner has recognized Redwood as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms (SOAP ), positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision. Recent innovations include AI advancements such as Redwood Insights - an AI-powered observability solution integrated into Redwood's flagship automation platform, RunMyJobs - and an AI documentation assistant .

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers," said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. "We applaud Redwood on achieving SAP Endorsed App status for RunMyJobs by Redwood. Partners like Redwood are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges."

Redwood solutions are available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their businesses.

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server - in the cloud or on premises - with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software. For more information, visit . Follow Redwood Software on LinkedIn, @Redwood Software .

