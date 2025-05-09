Talkiatry Named Best Virtual Care Platform In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Digital Health & Medical

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of high-quality, in-network psychiatric care, today announced that it has been named "Best Virtual Care Platform " in the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program organized by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes and honors excellence in the global health and medical technology market.

Talkiatry delivers evidence-based psychiatric care through partnerships with more than 60 major health plans, including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna. Its team of over 500 full-time, licensed psychiatrists treats patients across 47 states and has completed over 1.5 million visits to date. Talkiatry's virtual-first model allows patients to match with an in-network psychiatrist in minutes and book an appointment within days, not weeks.

Talkiatry treats a wide range of conditions, including depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, OCD, bipolar disorder, postpartum depression, and more, delivering outcomes-driven care in a setting designed for consistency and trust. Adult evaluations last 60 minutes, follow-ups are 30 minutes, and sessions for youth and geriatric patients are extended to ensure thorough, personalized treatment. In a recent study , 67% of Talkiatry patients no longer had clinically significant anxiety symptoms and 62% saw improvement in depression symptoms after just 15 weeks of care. The company also prioritizes patient safety and care continuity through evidence-based screenings, medication management oversight, proactive safety outreach, and patient coverage during provider PTO.

"We're proud to be recognized by MedTech Breakthrough for the work we're doing to innovate behavioral health care," said Robert Krayn, CEO of Talkiatry. "This award reflects the strength of our clinical team and our shared mission to ensure that high-quality mental health care is within reach for the millions who need it."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the health and medical technology industry, recognizing the companies, products, and solutions driving meaningful progress and improving patient care. The awards highlight the groundbreaking work that is transforming the healthcare landscape.

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. Co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist, we're solving the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. Sixty percent of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, we provide patients with the care they need-and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram , TikTok , and Linkedin .

