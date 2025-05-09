Gold Rises Ahead Of US-China Trade Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose on Friday, as investors bought bullion following a decline in the previous session, while markets looked ahead to US-China trade talks due this weekend.



Spot Gold rose 0.1% to $3,309.39 an ounce.



US Gold futures firmed 0.3% to $3,314.20.



Spot Gold fell nearly 2% in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3,288.39 after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK.



Spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.37 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $980.62 and palladium fell 0.3% to $973.04.



