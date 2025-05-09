Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Rises Ahead Of US-China Trade Talks

Gold Rises Ahead Of US-China Trade Talks


2025-05-09 02:00:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose on Friday, as investors bought bullion following a decline in the previous session, while markets looked ahead to US-China trade talks due this weekend.

Spot Gold rose 0.1% to $3,309.39 an ounce.

US Gold futures firmed 0.3% to $3,314.20.

Spot Gold fell nearly 2% in the previous session, when prices hit a low of $3,288.39 after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the UK.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $32.37 an ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $980.62 and palladium fell 0.3% to $973.04.

Read Also
  • Google deploys AI to combat scams on Chrome browser
  • Japan's Nippon Steel expects 43 pct net profit fall in fiscal 2025 amid high tariffs
  • Indonesia seeks foreign investment for giant sea wall project along Java coast

MENAFN09052025000063011010ID1109529518

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search