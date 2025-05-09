Kent Holtorf M.D. Presents 'Fresh Perspectives' On 'The Rise In Autism'' & 'How Peptides Advance Longevity', May 22

Dr. Dana Churchill Moderator of the 'Fresh Persepective Series' with Dr. Holtorf, May 22

Dr. Kent Holtorf, M.D., the developer of Holtraceuticals and founder of Holtorf Medical Group

Dr Holtorf is an internationally known lecturer, author, and guest expert in cutting-edge research and treatments.

Author & TV Guest, Dr. Kent Holtorf M.D., explores 'Autism's Rise & The Role Peptides Play in Longevity' Thursday, May 22 – Epoch Media Center in Irvine, Ca.

- Dr. Dana Churchill, N.M.D. IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Irvine/California. Guests are invited to join distinguished medical health practitioners in an evening of engagement and shared knowledge, Thursday, May 22, at the Epoch Media Group T.V. Studio and Conference Hall, 330 Commerce in Irvine, California 92602 from 6pm to 9pm.Evening highlights include an exclusive engagement and keynote presentation by the esteemed Dr. Kent Holtorf, M.D . of the Holtorf Medical Group Affiliate Centers. The occasion is moderated by TV and Podcast Host, Dr. Dana Churchill , N.M.D. of the recently launched, 'Dr. Dana Show, Where Healing Meets Hope, and Inspiration' and 'Dr. Dana's Show & Tell'. Churchill founded the Churchill Center for Functional and Regenerative Medicine two decades ago with a thriving practice in Orange County, California.Epoch TV is slated to tape the occasion for future broadcast on their and other global media outlets. Prolific writer and author of the Best Selling tome 'The Bioidentical Hormone Debate', Dr. Kent Holtorf has shared his expertise on nationally broadcast television programs, consumer publications and scientific journals. Among them were guest appearances on CNBC, ABC News, CNN News, Extra, The Learning Channel, Good Morning America, CBS The Doctors (x3), The Today Show (NBC), Fox News (x6) Myth Busters, Vogue and Washington Post and others to numerous to name.The 'Fresh Perspective Series' encourages robust social engagement, shared insights and scientifically vetted answers to questions one may be hesitant to ask otherwise. These onstage moderated interviews and Q&A sessions are crossing the aisle in the medical community for the benefit of all patients. Practitioners of conventional allopathic medicine (one drug for one symptom) and the practice of functional integrative medicine are melding these approaches in the practice of 'health' care rather than 'sick' care. Those practitioners specializing in the treatment of the root cause of disease instead of just the symptoms have empirically proven this is the superior path for those questing a lifetime of preventative care, optimal health and wellbeing. The intention of the 'Fresh Perspective Series' is to share insights and revelations that can be applied to strengthening our day-to-day outlook and peace of mind.Dr. Kent Holtorf, M.D. is recognized for his ground-breaking research and successful applications of peptide, hormone and immune modulatory therapy. He has advanced evolutionary therapies in the treatment of complex MS, ALS and is a pioneer in understanding and the increased prevalence of autism and its' improved prognosis.Holtorf's expertise. extends to the treatment of endocrine dysfunction, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, hypothyroidism, women's & veteran's health, mold and Lyme disease. Recognized as a medical health and wellness trailblazer, Dr. Kent Holtorf was not only a patient suffering from debilitating Lyme disease but in a global quest for a cure he developed and is compounding a groundswell of peptide protocols that are transforming patient outcomes through innovative, and evidence-based approaches.Patients, friends, family and medical colleagues are invited to celebrate the launch of the ongoing,“Fresh Perspectives Series”, featuring a calendar of distinguished speakers, acclaimed guests, exclusive gatherings and enlightening retreats with an occasional film screening that is programmed to set attendees on a course that immerses rich traditions while imparting inimitable knowledge. The series provides a proven prescription for natural healing that embraces scientific break throughs.Dr. Churchill's approach to moderating the dialogue with Dr. Kent Holtorf, M.D. navigates a course that explores the underlying causes of disease and aging by applying the best proven scientific knowledge known to today's medical community. The emphasis of these talks is that small attainable changes in diet, lifestyle, organically derived therapies, and treatments can result in mastering wellbeing, beauty and health for all.'From Debilitating Illnesses to Abundance', Dr. Dana Churchill's best seller draws from first person experience and a legacy of treating patients of all ages, ethnicity, and gender and now second and third generations from the same families.In addition to ground breaking treatment protocols Dr. Holtorf and Dr. Dana and their professional staff have formulated a cornucopia of proprietary health bearing products and elixirs.“We at Epoch TV are evolving into a center of educational and social engagement with these high impact gatherings and seminars,” confirms Dr. Churchill. Visit thechurchillcenter or ... for calendar of ongoing activities. Read more:and :-unlock-the-secret-to-longevity

