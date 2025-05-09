Levy Konigsberg Announces The Filing Of Over 100 Maryland Juvenile Detention Sexual Abuse Lawsuits, Bringing The Total Number To Over 800, Before June 1 Deadline When Lower Damages Caps Apply

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With new amendments to the Maryland Child Victims Act (CVA) set to take effect on June 1, attorneys at nationally recognized law firm Levy Konigsberg announced today that it has filed more than 800 lawsuits on behalf of survivors who suffered sexual abuse while confined as children in the state's juvenile detention system. The total includes a complaint filed today on behalf of over 100 survivors, continuing a wave of legal action that has revealed widespread, systemic abuse spanning decades.

These lawsuits come amid growing concerns over legislative changes that threaten to restrict the rights of survivors. Although the CVA, passed in 2023, eliminated the civil statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse claims, recent amendments are poised to limit compensation and impose new procedural barriers-a move that survivors and advocates have criticized as a betrayal of justice.

Specifically, in cases filed on June 1 or later, these new changes in the law cap the amount of damages in child sexual abuse cases filed against governmental entities from a maximum of $890,000 to $400,000, a reduction of more than 50%. Survivors of child sexual abuse in Maryland are urged to file their cases prior to June 1 and to contact the Levy Konigsberg legal team as soon as possible.

Attorney Jerome Block , Partner at Levy Konigsberg, responded strongly to the State's approach and is urging survivors to come forward now:

"The State of Maryland's attempt to evade responsibility for decades of horrific sexual abuse is shameful and appalling. The State has callously forced survivors to either file their lawsuits before June 1 or have their maximum award of damages cut by more than 50%. We urge anyone who has suffered sexual abuse at Maryland juvenile facilities to come forward now to avoid these unjust and unconstitutional damages caps."

The cases, brought by Levy Konigsberg attorneys Jerome Block and Clark Binkley, center on allegations of abuse at over a dozen state-run juvenile detention centers, including the Charles H. Hickey, Jr. School, Cheltenham Youth Detention Center, and Thomas J.S. Waxter Children's Center.

According to the complaints, survivors were subjected to sexual abuse by correctional officers, counselors, educators, and other staff in positions of authority. Investigations have revealed a disturbing pattern: a long history of misconduct that was ignored by state officials and enabled by a lack of oversight and accountability within the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services.

Spanning from the 1970s through the 2020s, the abuse detailed in these lawsuits reflects not isolated incidents, but a deeply entrenched institutional failure. Despite repeated public warnings, internal investigations, and damning reports, meaningful reform was routinely delayed. Survivors were left vulnerable in facilities where abuse, neglect, and violence were allowed to flourish unchecked.

Many of the plaintiffs only recently gained the ability to come forward under the Maryland CVA. The law opened a long-awaited path to justice-but the upcoming amendments could drastically curtail those rights, raising alarms about who will still be able to seek meaningful compensation in the future.

Levy Konigsberg, a nationally recognized leader in childhood sexual abuse litigation, was among the first firms to file claims under the Maryland CVA specifically tied to abuse in juvenile facilities. The firm has represented hundreds of survivors nationwide and continues to serve as a leading voice in the fight for systemic change and accountability.

The firm's Maryland cases have received extensive coverage by The Baltimore Sun, The Associated Press, and major local outlets, helping shed light on a crisis that remained buried for too long.

As the June 1 amendments approach, Levy Konigsberg remains committed to ensuring that survivors' voices are heard, and that justice is not redefined by legislative compromise.

