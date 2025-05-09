Ameristaff Nursing And Oakland University Honor Michigan's Greatest Nurses At The 2025 Nightingale Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Greg Jamian, President of AmeriCare Medical and a board member of Oakland University School of Nursing in Rochester, MI, presented this year's award for Post-Acute Care and Specialty Nursing. This honor is reserved for a nurse working in a specialized care setting who not only provides high-quality care but also demonstrates leadership in advancing nursing practices. As a statewide leader in post-acute care services, AmeriCare Medical was proud to present the award to this year's recipient, Michaelene West, BSN, RN, of Corewell Health.

"The Nightingale Awards are like the Oscars of the nursing world," said Jamian. "They celebrate the nurses whose extraordinary dedication and compassion have made a lasting impact on the lives of others and the future of healthcare."

AmeriCare Medical was well represented at the awards gala, with several staff members in attendance. Among them were nurses Rachel Carlson and Kristine Buero, who were honored as AmeriCare Medical's 2025 "Nightingale Nurses" for their outstanding service, academic advancement, and dedication to patient care.

With a legacy spanning over four decades, AmeriCare Medical remains a trusted employer for the nursing profession. Today, the organization employs over 250 healthcare professionals across a range of care environments.

Oakland University School of Nursing continues to earn recognition on both a regional and national scale for its excellence in nursing education. Ranked among the top programs by U.S. News & World Report, the school remains a hub for innovation, research, and the development of future nurse leaders.

About AmeriStaff Nursing Services

For more than four decades, AmeriStaff Nursing Service has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriStaff Nursing Services is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Compan , Rx iV Infusion Pharmac , and QCN Home Health Car .

