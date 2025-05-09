Ameristaff Nursing And Oakland University Honor Michigan's Greatest Nurses At The 2025 Nightingale Awards
"The Nightingale Awards are like the Oscars of the nursing world," said Jamian. "They celebrate the nurses whose extraordinary dedication and compassion have made a lasting impact on the lives of others and the future of healthcare."
AmeriCare Medical was well represented at the awards gala, with several staff members in attendance. Among them were nurses Rachel Carlson and Kristine Buero, who were honored as AmeriCare Medical's 2025 "Nightingale Nurses" for their outstanding service, academic advancement, and dedication to patient care.
With a legacy spanning over four decades, AmeriCare Medical remains a trusted employer for the nursing profession. Today, the organization employs over 250 healthcare professionals across a range of care environments.
Oakland University School of Nursing continues to earn recognition on both a regional and national scale for its excellence in nursing education. Ranked among the top programs by U.S. News & World Report, the school remains a hub for innovation, research, and the development of future nurse leaders.
