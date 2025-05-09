The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi Issues A New Regulation On Environmental Emergency Preparedness And Response In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued a new regulation on environmental emergency preparedness and response in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This regulation empowers the Agency to take immediate and decisive action in the event of potential environmental emergencies, minimising their impacts and ensuring proactive environmental protection through its established procedures.

Developed under Law No. 16 of 2005 concerning the reorganisation of EAD and its amendments, the regulation applies to all facilities and projects in Abu Dhabi that require licensing by the Agency. It specifically governs entities whose activities result in, or may lead to, environmental pollution affecting marine or terrestrial ecosystems or air quality, potentially triggering an environmental emergency. Implemented within EAD's comprehensive framework for assessment, licensing, enforcement, and environmental inspection, the regulation ensures rigorous oversight of all environmental activities while providing appropriate proactive and corrective measures to counter or mitigate potential emergencies.

Under the regulation, EAD is authorised to classify facilities and projects based on their potential environmental risks, review and approve their environmental emergency response plans, and establish the necessary requirements and standards for preparedness and response. Additionally, the regulation mandates the Agency to conduct awareness and educational workshops on developing and implementing emergency response plans and to simulate various environmental emergencies to enhance the preparedness of facilities and projects. It also requires entities to take any necessary preventive measures against potential environmental emergencies resulting from their operational activities, including ensuring the availability of qualified and trained personnel and the development of robust emergency response plans.

The issuance of this regulation marks a significant step in strengthening the legislative framework for environmental licensing and enforcement while leveraging related systems to mitigate potential environmental risks. It plays a crucial role in addressing the possible environmental impacts of developmental, industrial, or other activities, reinforcing the Agency's commitment to preserving and sustaining the environment.

The Agency stated that it will begin work to implement the regulation's requirements across the emirate in coordination with strategic partners, following a systematic and structured approach.

