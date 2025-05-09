Scopic Acquires Zoomradar To Advance Real-Time Weather Data Solutions

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scopic , a global leader in custom software development, announced its acquisition of ZoomRadar , an innovator in real-time weather data and radar visualization.

This strategic move advances the delivery of weather solutions to businesses and professionals who depend on accurate information to serve their communities.

Founded to make weather tracking engaging and accessible, ZoomRadar delivers interactive radar maps and severe weather information to a range of B2B clients, including meteorologists, broadcasters, digital platforms, emergency services, and online weather communities.

With this acquisition, Scopic aims to scale ZoomRadar's technology and expand its capabilities to better serve an evolving market driven by climate change.

"ZoomRadar has really made a name for itself when it comes to innovation in weather tech," says Tim Burr, CEO of Scopic. "We're excited to bring ZoomRadar's technology into the Scopic family. By combining their solutions with our expertise in AI and software development, we're accelerating innovation and delivering smarter, more intuitive solutions for clients across the weather and media industries."

Today's momentum builds on a long history of innovation, dating back to when ZoomRadar and Scopic first broke new ground in weather technology.

Jeff Berardelli, Former CBS News Meteorologist and Climate Specialist, says, "ZoomRadar was the first interactive radar on the internet. And it was me and Scopic Software together who essentially developed this brand-new type of technology that did not exist before."

Building on that early collaboration, the technology has evolved into an essential tool for meteorologists in rural and underserved regions, helping deliver faster, more accurate forecasts across areas like the Ohio Valley, the Plains states, and beyond.

Berardelli discusses industries that could benefit from weather radars: "I saw a lot of people come to ZoomRadar who were part of agricultural companies, companies that have a lot of outdoor assets, even electrical companies, city governments, state governments too."

As the demand for weather technology expanded across industries, so did the need for more robust solutions, something the acquisition is perfectly positioned to meet.

About Scopic

Scopic is a global digital partner specializing in custom software , AI , and cloud-native applications . With 15+ years of experience, Scopic serves clients across healthcare, fintech, logistics, and more.

About ZoomRadar

ZoomRadar provides radar maps and weather solutions for businesses, broadcasters, and online platforms, powering websites with real-time data.

