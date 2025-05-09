Prospect Capital Honored For 2025 Middle-Market Deals Of The Year Awards For Druid City Independent Sponsor Investment In Healthcare Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) and other funds, announced today that Prospect has received an Honorable Mention in Mergers & Acquisitions' 2025 Middle-Market Deals of the Year Awards for Prospect's role in providing value-added capital to Druid City Infusion ("Druid City").

The recognition highlights Prospect's role as a significant capital provider and lender in the transaction, which is the first time a franchise within the Vital Care network received institutional capital. Vital Care is the nation's largest home infusion franchise platform, with over 160 locations in 35 states. The Druid City transaction, which closed on September 30, 2024, was led by operationally-focused independent sponsor Inlet Road Capital Management, with Prospect providing a one-stop capital solution through a creative convertible term loan structure.

“This transaction exemplifies our ability to deliver flexible, value-added capital to lower middle market independent sponsors, particularly firms with value to contribute through proprietary deal flow and operational expertise,” said Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer of Prospect Capital Corporation.“Prospect Capital is pleased to be recognized by Mergers & Acquisitions for supporting a high-growth healthcare platform that is expanding access to essential infusion therapy services.”

Druid City operates nine territories within the Vital Care system, including locations in Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Louisiana. The Tuscaloosa location in Alabama was recently honored as the number one franchise in the network for two consecutive years and became the first Vital Care site to exceed $100 million in annual receipts.

To view the full list of Mergers & Acquisitions' 2025 Mid-Market Award winners and honorees, please visit the publication's website . The award described above may not be representative of anyone investor's experience with Prospect and should not be viewed as indicative of future performance.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.:

Prospect is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in New York City that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has 38 years of experience investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of 140 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.9 billion of regulatory assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit .