Zia Yusuf: The British Muslim Driving Reform's Transformation Into An Election Winner

MENAFN - The Conversation) Reform's success at the expense of Labour and the Conservatives in recent local elections has triggered speculation that it is on course for significantly more representation in parliament at the next general election.

This is a remarkable position for such a young party to be in. And perhaps just as remarkable is the fact that the chairman of a party defined by identity politics and opposition to immigration is a Muslim son of Sri Lankan immigrants.

Zia Yusuf is credited with professionalising Reform. Under his watch a number of constitutional changes have been made, including granting the party chair the authority to revoke membership, take disciplinary measures against and suspend candidates, as well as growing and building a national level party infrastructure.

Given the constant battles of the past – the candidates accused of racist comments at the 11th hour , for example – these election results suggest this professionalisation drive has paid off. The numbers are impressive, Reform has surpassed 230,000 members, leads ten councils, has 799 councillors, five MPs and two regional mayors.

Ben Habib, former co-deputy leader of Reform, has called for Yusuf to be removed over a dispute that erupted earlier this year that resulted in the suspension of Rupert Lowe, one of the Reform MPs elected in July 2024.

Senior-level party in-fighting persists, albeit increasingly behind closed doors (like the traditional parties). The Lowe row initially looked like it could end the way so many other such incidents have, but was quickly neutralised. Lessons have been learned.

Yusuf's rise

Now a millionaire businessman, Yusuf was born in Scotland, to parents who migrated to the UK in the 1980s. He calls himself a“British Muslim patriot” and has been one of Reform's biggest donors. Introducing himself at the Reform rally in Birmingham in June 2024, (a speech he described as a love letter to Great Britain), Yusuf said he became a Reform donor because“I love Britain, I love my country.”

Reform took 4 million votes in the last general election but came away with just five parliamentary seats. Lessons, again, were learned. In these local elections, Reform was on almost every ballot paper, the focus was on getting out the activists, running local campaigns that could deliver every vote in the first-past-the-post system.

Luke Campbell, a former professional boxer and now Reform's mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire's Facebook campaign exemplifies the blending of local issues (a long-broken water fountain in Hull city centre) with incumbent party performance and national accountability:“If the Lib Dems can't fix a water fountain, how can they fix a region?”

Momentum is clearly behind Reform. It has become the de facto home of many disaffected, defecting Conservative councillors and has attracted some big names from the Conservative party. These include former government minister Andrea Jenkyns (now a Reform mayor), and Tim Montgomerie, a Conservative party member for over 30 years and one-time adviser to Boris Johnson.

And in a major coup for Yusuf, Reform now has former Conservative party donor and billionaire Nick Candy as its treasurer. Candy, for the moment appears happy with a backstage role, raising funds. Yusuf however, has been public facing, on the campaign trail, at the counts, doing the media circuit.

A delicate path

Yusuf's appointment as Reform's chairman did not go uncontested and he has faced racist and Islamophobic abuse, including from Reform supporters. A sample of the kind of rhetoric swirling around opposition to Yusuf could be found on X. As one user reportedly said :“I voted Reform to get Britain back for the British, not for it to be led by a Muslim. I will be resigning my membership tomorrow.”

We of course don't know if they saw through on that threat, and judging by Reform's current membership numbers, few people voted against Yusuf with their feet. However, as another X user's view suggests, he occupies a difficult position in a rightwing party:“I personally don't buy the 'good Muslim' line. If he believes in the Qur'an, and is still chairman at the next election, I won't be voting Reform again.”

Laurence Fox, the actor turned political activist, stated on his X account :“There cannot be a valid opposition party in the UK with @ZiaYusufUK anywhere near it. A Britain focused party cannot have a Mohammedan as the chair. Islam is not your friend if you believe in free speech, family and British culture. You cannot buy us.”

Meanwhile conspiracy theories have emerged claiming Yusuf is a plant trying to damage the party from the inside.

No doubt Yusuf's position is at times an uncomfortable one. Yet he insists the response to his appointment has been “overwhelmingly positive”.

Farage himself has a complicated relationship with Islam. In May 2024, he said a growing number of young Muslims in the UK loathed much of what Britain stands for. Yet he left UKIP, the party he once led, because the new leadership was: “pretty obsessed with the issue of Islam, not just Islamic extremism, but Islam, and UKIP wasn't founded to be a party fighting a religious crusade” .

Given some of the comments on social media by Reform supporters, it's clear that not everyone is convinced that it's possible to be a British Muslim patriot. Yusuf himself remains steadfast in the face of personal abuse. He continues to stand behind the party leader who has never publicly called out the racism and Islamophobia he faces.

Yusuf has ploughed his money and his time into Reform because, he insists, of his love for Britain and his belief that the country gave his immigrant parents the chance to start a new life when they needed it – a country that he now thinks needs him to stand up and defend it against what he sees as open borders and uncontrolled immigration.

On this, Yusuf mirrors the sentiments in my forthcoming research with colleagues on British Muslims and Brexit. We're finding that Muslim Leave voters were similar to mainstream Leave voters in wanting to reduce immigration, which they believed threatened the British way of life.

Yusuf, it seems, is on a personal mission to show that being the son of immigrants doesn't exclude him from his beloved country. Perhaps he feels he has to be more vocal about his love of country, more attuned to British values and more anti-immigration to prove that love.

So far, he has proven valuable in mainstreaming the Reform party. Now that the party is on the up, he may be more valuable than ever.