Nutribullet® And The Mclaren Formula 1 Team Announce High-Speed Partnership, Blending Performance And Precision

"The synergies between nutribullet and the McLaren F1 Team are undeniable. Both brands combine power and precision to deliver high-performance results," said Mallory Jurich, Vice President of Global Marketing at nutribullet. "At nutribullet, we're committed to making wellness effortless and we're excited to partner with the McLaren F1 Team, a brand that shares our passion for innovation. We look forward to bringing this partnership to a global audience."

Nick Martin, Co-Chief Commercial Officer, McLaren Racing, said: "It's great to announce our nutribullet partnership with the launch of the nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team collection. Together, we look forward to fueling high-performance moments for fans worldwide."

The nutribullet x McLaren F1 Team collection features the following special-edition products:



The nutribullet® x McLaren F1 Team Ultra: This ultra-sleek, ultra-durable, ultra-powerful blender boasts a 1200-watt motor, a titanium-coated extractor blade, and blending cups made from durable, sustainable TritanTM Renew material. The special edition Ultra comes in Gunmetal Grey with McLaren Papaya accents.

The nutribullet® x McLaren F1 Team ProTM 900: Equipped with an optimized 900-watt motor and refined stainless steel Extractor Blades, the Pro 900 effortlessly blends the toughest whole foods into nutritious shakes, smoothies, dips, and spreads. The special edition Pro comes in Gunmetal Grey with McLaren Papaya accents. The nutribullet® x McLaren F1 Team PortableTM: Designed for on-the-go convenience, this portable blender features a handled lid and a lightweight, compact design, perfect for adventures on and off the racetrack. The special edition PortableTM will be available in two colorways – McLaren Papaya and a Gray with Papaya accents.

The nutribullet ® x McLaren F1 Team collection will be available for purchase on nutribullet in the Summer of 2025.

About nutribullet®

We believe that good nutrition has the power to transform lives and that everyone deserves the best. Our goal is to make nutrition simple, easy, and impactful. Since 2003, our company has been on a mission to inspire and enable transformational nutrition for people all around the world. We do this by designing and delivering an ecosystem of products and services that strive to integrate better nutrition into everyday life; in under 60 seconds, our personal blenders transform cold and room-temperature ingredients into simple and nutritious blends. With over 80 million happy customers worldwide, nutribullet is the #1 Single Serve Blender brand globally*. Our family of products is available directly from nutribullet and Amazon, at most major North American retailers, and in numerous countries across the globe.

*Independent Research Institute, Sales Leader Full Year 2023

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. McLaren has since won 21 Formula 1 world championships, 191 Formula 1 Grands Prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

McLaren Racing competes across five racing series. The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team with drivers Sam Bird and Taylor Barnard, and F1 Academy with Driver Development programme member Ella Lloyd. The team also competes in the F1 Sim Racing Championship as McLaren Shadow with Lucas Blakeley, Wilson Hughes and Alfie Butcher.

McLaren is a champion for sustainability in the sport and a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment. It is committed to achieving net zero by 2040 and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture in the motorsport industry.

McLaren Racing – Official Website

