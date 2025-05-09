Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Extension Of Subsidiary Management Board Member’S Terms Of Office


2025-05-09 09:06:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On May 8, 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Elenger Grupp, a subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, approved the extension of Management Board Member Raul Kotov's terms of office for an additional three years, until April 30, 2028.


Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: ...

