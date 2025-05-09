Grid Balancing With Europe's Largest Fleet Of EV Wall Box Chargers

Easee CEO Antony Fernandez

Effortless Electrification for All – Building the platform for a Resilient, Electrified Future

- Anthony Fernandez, CEO of EaseeSTAVANGER, NORWAY, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stavanger, Norway, 09th May 2025: Easee , the smart charging company, today, announced new plans to support national and regional grid balancing efforts, leveraging its rapidly growing network of over 850,000 4G-connected electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Europe.As transportation electrifies and renewable energy generation accelerates, the grid faces unprecedented challenges. Without intervention, homes, businesses, EV charging, and even essential services could suffer from greyouts and brownouts – partial blackouts where the grid struggles to meet soaring demand.Easee's connected charger network offers an immediate and scalable solution. Through advanced load balancing, demand response capabilities, and dynamic charging controls, Easee's chargers can shift energy usage to times of lower demand and prioritise renewable energy integration, helping to relieve stress on local and national infrastructure. The aim is to empower energy providers and grid operators with new, responsive tools.“The current energy infrastructure was not designed for the era of mass electrification,” said Anthony Fernandez, CEO of Easee.“Charging can either overwhelm the grid or help stabilise it. Our long-term ambition is to expand our role within the energy ecosystem – turning every charger into a flexible, intelligent grid asset.”Easee's 850,000+ chargers represent one of the largest aggregated fleets of controllable electrical assets in Europe. By working closely with energy companies, regulators, and policymakers, Easee is transforming this distributed network into a real-time energy resource capable of supporting system stability at both national and regional levels.For example, on a grey winter evening between 5 PM and 8 PM – when demand spikes as households power up ovens and heating – Easee chargers can automatically scale down their output across thousands of homes, helping to ease pressure on the grid. In the UK, early pilot projects have already demonstrated the effectiveness of this approach, delivering tangible results while maintaining a seamless charging experience for users.Easee's technology supports a smarter, more resilient energy system by enabling features such as Smart Charging, which adjusts EV charging speeds in real time to respond to grid conditions. It also lays the groundwork for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) readiness, preparing for a future where electric vehicles not only draw energy but also return it to the grid when needed. Additionally, Easee's Time-of-Use Optimisation feature shifts charging to periods when electricity is cheaper, cleaner, and more abundant – helping end users save money by aligning usage with grid capacity and sustainability goals.Easee's efforts align with energy policy goals across Europe – ensuring energy security, accelerating decarbonisation, and enabling widespread electrification without compromising grid stability.By collaborating with governments, utilities, and infrastructure providers, Easee is setting new standards for how private sector innovation can strengthen public energy resilience.Easee is actively seeking partnerships with national grid operators, regional energy managers, municipalities, and private sector players to scale the benefits of its smart charging ecosystem and help futureproof the energy system.Further details about Easee's energy strategy and product portfolio can be found on Easee's website here.ENDSAbout EaseeFounded in Norway in 2018, Easee has rapidly become a leader in smart EV charging technology, delivering scalable, intuitive, and future-proof charging solutions for homes and businesses. Today, Easee's products are used across Europe, with the purpose of making effortless electrification for all.

