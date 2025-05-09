Yosi Health Wins 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Award For Its Digital Front Door Automation Solutions

Innovative platform recognized for improving practice operations, improving patient engagement, and reducing administrative burden for healthcare practices

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital front door automation solutions, today announced that it has been named the winner of the "Best Practice Management Solution Provider" award in the 2025 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. The recognition highlights Yosi Health's continued leadership in transforming the healthcare experience for patients and providers through intuitive, scalable, and highly efficient digital solutions.

Yosi Health's award-winning platform is purpose-built to streamline administrative processes across the patient journey-from pre-arrival scheduling and insurance verification to digital intake, telehealth, and payment collection. By eliminating redundant manual tasks and reducing paperwork, Yosi enables clinical and administrative teams to focus more time on direct patient care while reducing costs and improving overall operational efficiency.

"This recognition from MedTech Breakthrough is a testament to our team's mission to reimagine what practice management should look like in modern healthcare," said Hari Prasad, Founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "We believe that healthcare providers shouldn't have to choose between operational efficiency and high-quality patient care. With Yosi, they can achieve both-and we're honored to see our impact acknowledged through this award."

Yosi Health's platform integrates seamlessly with major electronic medical record (EMR) systems and is designed to be fully compliant with HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II, and PCI standards. In 2024 alone, practices using Yosi reported measurable results, including:



Up to a 45% reduction in patient no-shows

An average of 21 minutes saved per patient for administrative staff

A 10x–15x return on investment from improved workflow and reimbursement speed A 70% decrease in phone call volume due to self-service digital intake tools

These results are especially important as healthcare organizations continue to navigate rising patient volumes, workforce shortages, and tightening margins. Yosi Health's all-in-one front office automation solution meets these challenges by simplifying practice operations and ensuring a better experience for both staff and patients.

"We're proud to serve a growing number of innovative healthcare practices that are embracing the power of digital transformation," added Prasad. "This award motivates us to keep delivering our services to a broader market, making healthcare more accessible, efficient, and human-centered."

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology markets. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world, making Yosi's win especially significant in an increasingly competitive digital health landscape.

For more information about the Yosi Health Patient Management platform visit: .

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is the leading cloud-based patient engagement and workflow automation platform, serving medical practices nationwide. Recognized as the Best in KLAS® 2024 for Patient Intake Management and Peer Reviewed TM by the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE), Yosi Health helps healthcare providers streamline operations, lower costs, and enhance patient outcomes. The platform is HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, and PCI compliant, and is an AWS ISV Advanced Technology Partner..

For more information, visit Yosi Health at .

