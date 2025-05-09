Merz: Trump Should Increase Pressure On Russia To Push It Toward Peace Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump, who supports a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, should increase pressure on Russia to bring it to the table for genuine peace negotiations, according to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

He made this statement in Brussels on Friday during a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa, Ukrinform reports.

Merz was responding to a question about his recent phone call with President Trump.

"When it comes to the number of soldiers lost on both sides, President Trump is well aware. He understands the human cost being paid and the casualties both within and beyond the armed forces. I believe he [Trump] should increase pressure on Russia so we can move into a phase where there can be serious negotiations," he said.

Merz noted that EU member states have prepared a draft joint communique on the situation in Ukraine, which mirrors the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

"Now it's up to Russia - not only to act now or over this weekend, in the context of the ceasefire announced for May 9. I believe the time has come to move forward from a ceasefire to peace negotiations," he added.

On Europe Day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Brussels for meetings with top officials from the EU and NATO.