Germany, EU, US Ready To Increase Pressure On Russia To Advance Peace In Ukraine Merz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany, together with its European partners and in coordination with the United States, is ready to intensify pressure on Russia to compel it to choose a path toward peace in Ukraine and accept the proposed 30-day ceasefire.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this during a joint press conference with European Council President Antonio Costa in Brussels, according to Ukrinform.

"We will work very closely with our European partners and continue supporting Ukraine so that it can effectively defend itself, while also increasing pressure on Russia. We've urged Russia to commit now to the path of lasting peace. If it fails to do so, we won't hesitate to tighten sanctions and step up pressure together with the EU and the United States. Europeans not only need to do more for Ukraine - we also need to strengthen and coordinate our own defense capabilities within the EU,” Merz said.

He noted that he had discussed ways to help end Russia's war against Ukraine with President Costa.

"I can only repeat what I've emphasized consistently over the past three-and-a-half years as Germany's opposition leader: I firmly support Ukraine, and we will do everything possible to end this war as soon as possible. But it must be done with Ukraine's involvement. Ukraine has to be at the table, and we must be very clear about whose side we are on - and that's Ukraine's. I'm pleased to see this view widely shared across the EU, with perhaps one or two exceptions," Merz added.

Merz: Trump should increase pressure on Russia to push it toward peace talks

He also said he had a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8, during which the U.S. leader briefed him on his proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

"I expressed my support. Both I and the German government believe that a ceasefire is the right step. Russia must also agree to a longer-term truce, which would create the necessary conditions for a real peace plan. We're in close contact on this with France, the UK, Poland, and other European partners," Merz concluded.

On May 9 - Europe Day - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Brussels for meetings with the heads of key EU institutions and NATO.