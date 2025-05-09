Former Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bağcı Appointed To Senior Post In Turkiye

403
Former Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bağcı Appointed To Senior Post In Turkiye
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Member of Parliament and diplomat Cahit Bağcı has been given a new position within the Presidential Complex in Turkey. He has been appointed as an advisor to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.
It is worth noting that Cahit Bağcı previously served as Turkey's ambassador to Azerbaijan.
