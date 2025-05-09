Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bağcı Appointed To Senior Post In Turkiye

Former Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bağcı Appointed To Senior Post In Turkiye


2025-05-09 07:06:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Member of Parliament and diplomat Cahit Bağcı has been given a new position within the Presidential Complex in Turkey. He has been appointed as an advisor to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

It is worth noting that Cahit Bağcı previously served as Turkey's ambassador to Azerbaijan.

MENAFN09052025000195011045ID1109528309

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search