$45+ Bn Brain Health Functional Food And Beverage Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034, Fueled By Aging Populations And Rising Neurological Disorder Prevalence, Despite High Product Costs

The "Brain Health Functional Food and Beverage Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the brain health functional food and beverage market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global brain health functional food and beverage market reached a value of nearly $19.6 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.10% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $19.6 billion in 2024 to $30.16 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.00%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% from 2029 and reach $45.1 billion in 2034.

The global brain health functional food and beverage market is fairly fragmented, with large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 21.11% of the total market in 2023. The market fragmentation can be attributed to the presence of large number of small players in different geographies. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was the largest competitor with a 8.21% share of the market, followed by Nestle S.A 3.77%, BASF SE with 2.48%, Unilever Plc. with 1.59%, The Hershey Company with 1.52%, Kellanova (Kellogg's Company) with 1.52%, PepsiCo, Inc. with 0.69%, Archer Daniels Midland Company with 0.60%, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. with 0.36% and Abbott with 0.36%.



North America was the largest region in the brain health functional food and beverage market, accounting for 39.54% or $7.74 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the brain health functional food and beverage market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.81% and 9.27% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.13% and 8.86% respectively.

The brain health functional food and beverage market is segmented by product into bakery products, dairy products, cereals and grains, baby foods, nutritional bars and supplements and other products. The nutritional bars and supplements market was the largest segment of the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by product, accounting for 25.60% or $5.01 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the nutritional bars and supplements segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 10.56% during 2024-2029.

The brain health functional food and beverage market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online and other distribution channels. The supermarkets or hypermarkets market was the largest segment of the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by distribution channel, accounting for 33.30% or $6.52 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 10.89% during 2024-2029.

The brain health functional food and beverage market is segmented by end user into adults, seniors, children and adolescents. The adults market was the largest segment of the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by end user, accounting for 48.69% or $9.54 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the adults segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by end user, at a CAGR of 10.31% during 2024-2029.

The brain health functional food and beverage market is segmented by ingredient into botanicals and herbal extracts, amino acids, polyphenols, omega-3, vitamins and minerals and other ingredients. The omega-3 market was the largest segment of the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by ingredient, accounting for 24.80% or $4.86 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the amino acids segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by ingredient, at a CAGR of 12.04% during 2024-2029.

The brain health functional food and beverage market is segmented by health concern into cognitive function, mood and emotional health, sleep and rest and stress and anxiety management. The cognitive function market was the largest segment of the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by health concern, accounting for 38.45% or $7.53 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the mood and emotional health segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by health concern, at a CAGR of 11.63% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by product will arise in the nutritional bars and supplements segment, which will gain $3.27 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment, which will gain $3.49 billion of global annual sales by 2029.

The top opportunities in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by end user will arise in the adults segment, which will gain $6.04 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by ingredient will arise in the botanicals & herbal extracts segment, which will gain $2.82 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the brain health functional food and beverage market segmented by health concern will arise in the Mood And Emotional Health segment, which will gain $3.63 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The brain health functional food and beverage market size will gain the most in the USA at $3.24 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the brain health functional food and beverage market include innovative product launches with focusing on developing innovative products, such as brain health drinks, creating innovative products, including brain nutrition offerings for infants, developing innovative products, such as brain health ingredients, development of advanced products, including brain-boosting nutritional supplements, developing advanced products, such as brain health supplements and creating innovative products, such as brain health milk beverages.

Player-adopted strategies in the brain health functional food and beverage market include focus on expanding operational capabilities through new openings of brain health functional food and beverage centers and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the brain health functional food and beverage companies to focus on developing innovative brain health beverages, focus on brain nutrition products for infants, focus on brain health ingredients for cognitive support, focus on brain-boosting nutritional supplements, focus on developing comprehensive brain health supplements, focus on innovative brain health milk beverages, focus on nutritional bars and supplements for growth, focus on amino acids for growth, focus on mood and emotional health for growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels to drive growth in brain health products, focus on developing tiered pricing strategies for brain health products, focus on leveraging health-related messaging for promotional campaigns, focus on interactive and engaging promotional tactics, focus on online distribution channels for growth and focus on adults for growth.

