MP Cop Succumbs To Gunshot Injuries In Delhi Hospital

Satna, May 9 (IANS) A head constable, Prince Garg, who sustained gunshot wounds in his barrack adjacent to Jaitwara police station where he was posted in Madhya Pradesh's Satna, tragically passed away during treatment.

“He succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning at a private hospital in New Delhi,” a senior police officer told IANS.

Despite medical intervention, the infection in his collarbone had worsened, the officer said.

“A report has been filed, and after the post-mortem report, his body will be handed over to his family members,” the officer said.

The incident occurred on the night of April 28-29, around midnight, within the premises of the police station.

Concealing his identity behind a mask, the accused Adarsh Sharma alias Achchhu fired at Garg, striking him near the shoulder before making a swift escape.

Garg resided in the barracks of the police station and had just returned from duty when he heard an unusual sound outside. As he stepped out to investigate, he was confronted by Achchhu, who immediately opened fire.

The sound of gunshots sent officers rushing to the scene, where they found Garg injured yet conscious. He was promptly taken to the district hospital, where a CT (computer tomography) scan was performed before he was transferred to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa for further treatment.

As Garg's condition deteriorated on May 7, urgent arrangements were made to transfer him to Delhi. He was airlifted via the“PM Shri Air Ambulance".

Adarsh Sharma, the assailant responsible for the attack, was apprehended following a brief encounter with police. The police had shot him in the leg while he opened fire on a police team.

“A murder charge and other sections of BNS (Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita) are now set to be filed against him,” a senior police officer said.

“He was arrested following the incident in an encounter in which he had received a shot in the leg while he opened fire at police.”

In his statement, Garg unequivocally identified Sharma, the notorious figure. His name has long been associated with criminal activities across various police stations in Satna. Investigators suspect that the attack stemmed from a simmering dispute over a seemingly minor issue -- a disagreement concerning a parked vehicle.

The officer acknowledged the gravity of the attack, calling it an exceptionally audacious and rare occurrence. The incident has sent shockwaves through police circles, especially in light of a series of attacks on police personnel in recent months -- the most notable being an assault by villagers on a police team in nearby Mauganj.