QCB Issues QR2.9 Billion Worth Of Bills

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Central Bank issued bills worth QR 2.9 billion that mature in 7, 21, 84, 175, 273, and 336 days.

QCB said in a post on X that the bills came as follows: QR 500 million maturing in 7 days at an interest rate of 4.61 percent, QR 500 million maturing in 21 days at an interest rate of 4.618 percent, QR 500 million maturing in 84 days at an interest rate of 4.556 percent, QR 500 million maturing in 175 days at an interest rate of 4.367 percent, QR 500 million at an interest rate of 4.265 percent maturing in 273 days, and QR 400 million maturing in 336 days at an interest rate of 4.237 percent.

The bills with a 7-day and 273-day maturity were new issuance, while the bills with a 21-day, 84-day, 175-day, and 336-day maturity were a tap issuance.