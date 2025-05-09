Pak Troops Shell Areas Near Loc In North Kashmir, Woman Killed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A woman was killed and two of her family members injured after Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in areas near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.
They said the Indian Army has responded proportionately to the Pakistani aggression.
Officials said the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC and resorted to heavy shelling in civilian areas in Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday night.
Pakistan targeted many areas of Uri, including Silikot, Boniyar, Kamalkote, Mohra and Gingle. The heavy shelling caused damage to several structures, forcing the people to flee, the officials added.
They said three members of a family were injured when a shell hit their car near Mohra while they were trying to escape the shelling.
The injured were rushed to a hospital where a woman, identified as Nargis Begum, succumbed to injuries, the officials said.
