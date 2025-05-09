Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Motorcycle Raid In Pokrovsk Sector
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , along with the release of an accompanying video.
“Today, on May 8, 2025, in the area of responsibility of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade, the enemy attempted to carry out an assault operation using 14 motorcycle vehicles and around 20 invaders,” the statement r.
"The Podillia brigade paratroopers did not hesitate, as they are always ready for any development of events. The result is clear - everything and everyone was destroyed, thanks to the coordinated efforts of all units of the brigade," the Air Assault Forces noted.Read also: Fighting on front ongoing despite Russia's declared“ceasefire” – military
As reported by Ukrinform, regaining control over an area located north of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region has allowed Ukrainian forces to push the line of contact farther from Kharkiv and strengthen the defense of the entire region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment