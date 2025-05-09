Ukrainian Paratroopers Crush Russian Motorcycle Raid In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade repelled a Russian assault in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo , along with the release of an accompanying video.

“Today, on May 8, 2025, in the area of responsibility of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade, the enemy attempted to carry out an assault operation using 14 motorcycle vehicles and around 20 invaders,” the statement r.

"The Podillia brigade paratroopers did not hesitate, as they are always ready for any development of events. The result is clear - everything and everyone was destroyed, thanks to the coordinated efforts of all units of the brigade," the Air Assault Forces noted.

Fighting on front ongoing despite Russia's declared“ceasefire” – military

As reported by Ukrinform, regaining control over an area located north of the village of Lyptsi in Kharkiv region has allowed Ukrainian forces to push the line of contact farther from Kharkiv and strengthen the defense of the entire region.