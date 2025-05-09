All Nefarious Designs Will Be Met With Force: Indian Army's Message To Pakistan After Foiling Drone Attack In Jammu

MENAFN - Live Mint)Indian Army said on Friday that all nefarious designs of Pakistan Army will be responded with force. The statement comes hours after Indian armed forces launched a counter-offensive and 'neutralised' Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot.

| After missile-drone attack by Pakistan, Jammu locals says, 'not scared, proud of

This after foiling similar bids across 15 places in northern and western regions of the country amid escalated India-Pakistan tension after the deadly Pahalgam attack .

“Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drone s and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir,” Indian Army said in a post on X with 'Operation Sindoor ' tagline.

| India-Pak conflict: High Alert! Security beefed across New Delhi | 10 updates

The attack from Pakistan came hours after India said it had targeted air defence radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan and 'neutralised' an air defence system in Lahore .

“The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignity and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force,” the Army added on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence said late on Thursday night, in a post on X, that the threat form Pakistan's attack was neautralised and there were no losses.

“Pakistan targeted military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the international boundary in Jammu & Kashmir using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means,” Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said.

50 drones neautralised

Defence sources said on Friday morning that over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during the counter-drone operatio by Indian Army Air Defence units in different areas.

“Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralized during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas,” the sources said.

The engagement involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment , demonstrating the Army's robust capability to counter aerial threats, according to the sources.

Sources said Pakistani drone attacks were also reported at multiple locations along the western borders and the Indian Armed Forces had managed to effectively engage them.

Eight Missiles from Pakistan intercepted

At least eight missiles from Pakistan were directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia were intercepted by air defence units. The Indian Air Force activated its Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and other air defence systems, including the S400 Triumf, Barak 8 MRSAM (medium range surface-to-air missile) and the indigenous Akash , helping set up an air defence umbrella that helped thwart the attacks, according to media reports.

Complete Blackout in Srinagar, Punjab districts

During the Pakistan attack, Jammu witnessed a complete blackout on Thursday evening as eyewitnesses saw drone- missile like objects on the sky being intercepted. Panic gripped the region due to loud explosions and sirens as military stations were targeted in Jammu. Reports of heavy artillery fire also came from the Pakistan side in border districts in Jammu such as Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch.

In Srinagar authorities, enforced a precautionary blackout with activated air defence system at Srinagar airport. Electricity was restored in Srinagar late night.

| India Pakistan News LIVE: Over 50 Pak drones shot down by Indian air defence

Blackouts were also imposed amid blaring sirens in several districts of Punjab and Rajasthan. In Punjab, instructions were issued in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Chandigarh . A blackout was ordered in Mohali and neighboring Panchkula of Punjab and parts of Kutch district in Gujarat.

Pakistani drones were also intercepted in Rajasthan, according to officials.

Early Friday morning, Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Rajouri, Uri and Chowkibal Kupwar. A number of houses were damaged in Uri and Chowkibal Kupwara, while one woman was reportedly killed in Uri.

Friday's attack by Pakistan and counter-offensive by India comes a day after India destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The strike by India, coined Operation Sindoor , came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir , in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed on 22 April.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Indian armed forces successfully foiled multiple attempts by the Pakistani military to strike several strategic targets across Northern and Western India using drones and missiles last night, officials confirmed on Thursday. In aretaliatory operation , Indian forces also destroyed the Pakistani air defence system in various locations.

The Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded to with force.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday that any further action by Pakistan is nothing but escalation and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately. Misri repeated that the original escalation began in Pahalgam, and that India is responding in a restrained manner.

"Any further action by Pakistan, some of which we are seeing today, is nothing but escalation by Pakistan once again , and will be responded to and is being responded to appropriately," he said at a special press conference on Thursday.