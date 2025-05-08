21 More Palestinians Murdered In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza: Civil Defence

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, May 9 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 21 more Palestinians were murdered, and dozens of others wounded, in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip yesterday, the Civil Defence in Gaza said.

Nine people, including children and women, were murdered, when Israeli warplanes attacked a residential house, in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, Civil Defence spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said.

Three young men were murdered, and four others wounded, in an Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian gathering on the outskirts of the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, Basal said.

Besides, nine people, including a girl and a woman, were also murdered, in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling, targeting family homes, a school, and tents, housing displaced persons in Khan Younis city, in southern Gaza, Deir al-Balah city and the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, and the Shuja'iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City, the spokesperson added.

As usual, the Zionist Israeli army, has not commented on these incidents.

The Israeli regime halted the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza on March 2, following the expiration of the first phase of a January ceasefire agreement with Hamas. It resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, which, according to data released by health authorities in Gaza yesterday, have so far killed 2,651 Palestinians and injured 7,223.

Amid the Israeli regime's blockade, Khalil Al-Daqran, spokesperson for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, said in a statement yesterday that, many wounded could face“a death sentence” as hospitals in Gaza“are unable to accommodate” them, due to“a severe shortage of medicines” because of the blockade.

Also yesterday, the Civil Defence in Gaza said in a press statement that, 75 percent of its vehicles have stopped operating, due to the depletion of fuel, amid the Israeli blockade and attacks, apart from“a severe shortage of generators and oxygen devices.”

The UN has already warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, reporting increasing signs of acute hunger, particularly among children. The situation is rapidly deteriorating, as the U.S.-based food relief organisation, World Central Kitchen, announced Wednesday that, it would halt cooking in Gaza, due to the depletion of humanitarian supplies, forcing the closure of most community kitchens in the enclave, after running out of stock.– NNN-WAFA