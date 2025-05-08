The Kelley Financial Group Wins ‘Best-In State Wealth Advisors’ Award For 4Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forbes honors Micah Kelley and The Kelley Financial Group for their continued excellence in financial advisory services in 2025.

Sewickley, PA , May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kelley Financial Group is proud to announce that for the fourth consecutive year, Micah Kelley has been named one of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes for 2025. This prestigious recognition highlights the unwavering dedication and expertise that The Kelley Financial Group brings to clients, helping them achieve their financial goals with personalized strategies and insights.

For over a decade, Micah Kelley has led The Kelley Financial Group, working tirelessly to ensure that his clients receive exceptional financial guidance. Receiving the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors honor for four consecutive years is a significant achievement and speaks volumes about Micah's commitment to excellence in wealth management.







Micah's deep passion for understanding his clients' financial aspirations, combined with his team's dedication to providing tailored solutions, has been the cornerstone of The Kelley Financial Group 's success. As Micah reflects on this honor, he attributes much of his success to the trust his clients place in him.

“I'm sincerely humbled to be named one of the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and know it wouldn't be possible without your trust in me and my entire team at The Kelley Financial Group.”

This recognition comes at a time when the financial landscape is more complex than ever, and the demand for expert and trustworthy financial advisors continues to rise. With a diverse team of financial experts, The Kelley Financial Group offers a full range of services, including investment management, retirement planning, tax strategies, and estate planning. Clients trust The Kelley Financial Group for its personalized and comprehensive approach to achieving financial security.

The team's ability to provide tailored financial strategies for clients from all walks of life is a key factor in its ongoing success. From young professionals to retirees, The Kelley Financial Group is dedicated to guiding clients through all stages of their financial journey to help them build wealth and prepare for a secure future. Micah and his team are driven by the belief that financial planning should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their life stage.

“It continues to be my privilege to work together in your financial planning journey. If ever your family or friends are seeking financial guidance, it would be my pleasure to help them in their financial journey as well,” said Micah.

The Kelley Financial Group serves clients across multiple states and offers a variety of financial services that can be customized to meet the unique needs of each individual or family. The team takes a comprehensive approach to financial planning, ensuring clients receive guidance that fits their long-term goals. The firm also stays ahead of industry trends and provides clients with innovative solutions that maximize their financial potential.

To learn more about The Kelley Financial Group and its wealth management services, visit their website at .

About The Kelley Financial Group

The Kelley Financial Group is a leading wealth management firm based in Sewickley, PA. With a focus on personalized financial strategies, it offers comprehensive services in investment management, retirement planning, tax strategies, and estate planning. Led by Micah Kelley , the firm is dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their future.

