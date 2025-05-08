Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kinross Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results


2025-05-08 05:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2025.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2025, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
George V. Albino 871,979,303 99.36% 5,609,336 0.64%
Kerry D. Dyte 730,095,578 83.19% 147,493,060 16.81%
Glenn A. Ives 865,501,652 98.62% 12,086,987 1.38%
Ave G. Lethbridge 844,857,990 96.27% 32,730,649 3.73%
Michael A. Lewis 839,174,118 95.62% 38,414,520 4.38%
Elizabeth D. McGregor 874,253,046 99.62% 3,335,593 0.38%
Kelly J. Osborne 834,518,595 95.09% 43,070,043 4.91%
George N. Paspalas 871,831,842 99.34% 5,756,796 0.66%
J. Paul Rollinson 872,283,204 99.40% 5,305,435 0.60%
David A. Scott 874,280,120 99.62% 3,308,518 0.38%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % against
822,213,730 93.69% 55,374,903 6.31%

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
866,323,042 92.47% 70,501,357 7.53%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
...

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
...

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


