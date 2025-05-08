Kinross Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|George V. Albino
|871,979,303
|99.36%
|5,609,336
|0.64%
|Kerry D. Dyte
|730,095,578
|83.19%
|147,493,060
|16.81%
|Glenn A. Ives
|865,501,652
|98.62%
|12,086,987
|1.38%
|Ave G. Lethbridge
|844,857,990
|96.27%
|32,730,649
|3.73%
|Michael A. Lewis
|839,174,118
|95.62%
|38,414,520
|4.38%
|Elizabeth D. McGregor
|874,253,046
|99.62%
|3,335,593
|0.38%
|Kelly J. Osborne
|834,518,595
|95.09%
|43,070,043
|4.91%
|George N. Paspalas
|871,831,842
|99.34%
|5,756,796
|0.66%
|J. Paul Rollinson
|872,283,204
|99.40%
|5,305,435
|0.60%
|David A. Scott
|874,280,120
|99.62%
|3,308,518
|0.38%
Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:
“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes against
|% against
|822,213,730
|93.69%
|55,374,903
|6.31%
Appointment of auditors
|Votes for
|% for
|Votes withheld
|% withheld
|866,323,042
|92.47%
|70,501,357
|7.53%
A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).
