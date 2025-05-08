Hub Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results



Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the first quarter in-line with prior year

First quarter revenue of $915 million

Operating income of $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over Q1 2024

Returned $21 million to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends

Ended the quarter with cash of $141 million Net debt/EBITDA of 0.4x

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $27 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

“I am proud of the team's performance in the first quarter as we remained focused on yield management, cost containment and operating efficiency initiatives, resulting in an operating income margin of 4.1%, a 40-basis point improvement over last year and a 20-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter. This included a 70-basis point improvement in our Logistics segment operating margins versus last year. Looking ahead we are focused on providing exceptional service and value to our customers while effectively managing our costs and investing in our business to deliver long term growth,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 of $915 million, an 8% decline from $999 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. Strong intermodal volume growth of 8% was offset by lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slowing shipping patterns in our Logistics segment.

First quarter purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $658 million decreased 11% compared to prior year due to lower rail and third-party warehouse costs. Salaries and benefits of $149 million were 3% higher than prior year driven by additional warehouse and driver team members and the addition of EASO. Depreciation and amortization of $33 million decreased 15% in the quarter. Insurance and claims of $11 million decreased 14% due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $27 million were comparable to the prior year.

Operating income for the first quarter was $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $85 million. Net debt/EBITDA was 0.4x, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.

First Quarter 2025 Segment Results

First quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $530 million, as compared to $552 million in the prior year due to mix, price and fuel partially offset by higher intermodal volumes. ITS operating income increased to $14 million, or 2.7% of revenue, due to cost control efforts, lower dedicated start-up costs, and improved insurance and claims expenses.

First quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $411 million, as compared to $480 million last year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, exiting of unprofitable business in consolidation and fulfilment, and seasonal softness in managed transportation and final mile businesses. First quarter operating income was $23 million, or 5.7% of revenue, a 70-basis point improvement over prior year as positive contribution from consolidation and fulfillment, managed transportation, and final mile fully offset a lower brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19 million and, as of March 31, 2025, we had cash of $141 million.

2025 Outlook

We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.25. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in Hub Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

