Hub Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results


2025-05-08 04:17:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the first quarter in-line with prior year
  • First quarter revenue of $915 million
  • Operating income of $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over Q1 2024
  • Returned $21 million to shareholders in the first quarter through share repurchases and dividends
  • Ended the quarter with cash of $141 million
  • Net debt/EBITDA of 0.4x

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced first quarter 2025 net income of $27 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.44. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $27 million, or $0.44 per diluted share.

“I am proud of the team's performance in the first quarter as we remained focused on yield management, cost containment and operating efficiency initiatives, resulting in an operating income margin of 4.1%, a 40-basis point improvement over last year and a 20-basis point improvement over the fourth quarter. This included a 70-basis point improvement in our Logistics segment operating margins versus last year. Looking ahead we are focused on providing exceptional service and value to our customers while effectively managing our costs and investing in our business to deliver long term growth,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group's President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2025 of $915 million, an 8% decline from $999 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. Strong intermodal volume growth of 8% was offset by lower revenue per unit in intermodal and brokerage, decreased fuel revenue, and slowing shipping patterns in our Logistics segment.

First quarter purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $658 million decreased 11% compared to prior year due to lower rail and third-party warehouse costs. Salaries and benefits of $149 million were 3% higher than prior year driven by additional warehouse and driver team members and the addition of EASO. Depreciation and amortization of $33 million decreased 15% in the quarter. Insurance and claims of $11 million decreased 14% due to lower claim costs in the quarter. General and administrative expenses of $27 million were comparable to the prior year.

Operating income for the first quarter was $37 million or 4.1% of revenue, a 40-basis point improvement over the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the quarter was $85 million. Net debt/EBITDA was 0.4x, below the leverage target range of 0.75 to 1.25x.

First Quarter 2025 Segment Results

First quarter Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $530 million, as compared to $552 million in the prior year due to mix, price and fuel partially offset by higher intermodal volumes. ITS operating income increased to $14 million, or 2.7% of revenue, due to cost control efforts, lower dedicated start-up costs, and improved insurance and claims expenses.

First quarter Logistics Segment revenue was $411 million, as compared to $480 million last year due to lower volume and revenue per load in our brokerage business, exiting of unprofitable business in consolidation and fulfilment, and seasonal softness in managed transportation and final mile businesses. First quarter operating income was $23 million, or 5.7% of revenue, a 70-basis point improvement over prior year as positive contribution from consolidation and fulfillment, managed transportation, and final mile fully offset a lower brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $19 million and, as of March 31, 2025, we had cash of $141 million.

2025 Outlook

We expect 2025 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.25. We estimate revenue of approximately $3.6 billion to $4.0 billion for the full year. We project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $40 million to $50 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the“Risk Factors” section in Hub Group's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025, to discuss first quarter 2025 results. Hosting the conference call will be Phil Yeager, President, CEO and Vice Chairman and Kevin Beth, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group's web site at . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers. An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at . A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers' needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers' supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with approximately $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of“The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.
CONTACT: Garrett Holland, ...

HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025 2024
% of % of
Amount Revenue Amount Revenue
Operating revenue $ 915,216 100.0 % $ 999,493 100.0 %
Operating expenses:
Purchased transportation and warehousing 657,924 71.9 % 740,172 74.1 %
Salaries and benefits 149,413 16.3 % 144,497 14.4 %
Depreciation and amortization 32,578 3.6 % 38,331 3.8 %
Insurance and claims 10,882 1.2 % 12,618 1.3 %
General and administrative 27,146 2.9 % 27,234 2.7 %
Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (65 ) 0.0 % (498 ) 0.0 %
Total operating expenses 877,878 95.9 % 962,354 96.3 %
Operating income 37,338 4.1 % 37,139 3.7 %
Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net (1,992 ) -0.2 % (2,506 ) -0.3 %
Other, net 295 0.0 % (170 ) -0.0 %
Total other (expense) income, net (1,697 ) -0.2 % (2,676 ) -0.3 %
Income before provision for income taxes 35,641 3.9 % 34,463 3.4 %
Provision for income taxes 8,447 0.9 % 7,410 0.7 %
Net income 27,194 27,053
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 347 -
Net income attributable to Hub Group, Inc. $ 26,847 $ 27,053
Earnings per share
Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.44
Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.44
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,190 61,325
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,420 61,666


HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
March 31, December 31,
2025 2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,674 $ 98,248
Restricted cash 28,436 28,700
Accounts receivable trade, net 568,610 581,516
Accounts receivable other 10,273 10,880
Prepaid taxes 9,177 15,115
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,642 33,870
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 752,812 768,329
Restricted investments 18,492 21,642
Property and equipment, net 731,933 739,896
Right-of-use assets - operating leases 221,888 233,651
Right-of-use assets - financing leases 897 1,062
Other intangibles, net 258,744 267,357
Goodwill 812,235 814,309
Other non-current assets 24,524 22,097
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,821,525 $ 2,868,343
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable trade $ 263,267 $ 279,982
Accounts payable other 32,318 29,069
Accrued payroll 27,609 32,833
Accrued other 87,573 91,441
Lease liability - operating leases 44,449 45,492
Lease liability - financing leases 636 663
Current portion of long-term debt 99,564 100,001
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 555,416 579,481
Deferred consideration 28,436 30,639
Long-term debt 152,504 164,361
Other non-current liabilities 50,083 51,004
Lease liability - operating leases 188,108 197,664
Lease liability - financing leases 193 330
Deferred taxes 150,586 152,913
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
no shares issued or outstanding in 2025 and 2024. - -
Common stock
Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized;
72,303,228 shares issued in both 2025 and 2024;
60,688,110 shares outstanding in 2025 and 60,746,745 shares outstanding in 2024. 723 723
Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized;
574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2025 and 2024. 6 6
Additional paid-in capital 208,650 222,039
Retained earnings 2,041,622 2,022,265
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,612 ) (1,453 )
Treasury stock; at cost, 11,615,118 shares in 2025 and 11,556,483 shares in 2024 (600,886 ) (598,583 )
Total Hub Group, Inc. equity 1,648,503 1,644,997
Non-controlling interests 47,696 46,954
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,696,199 1,691,951
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,821,525 $ 2,868,343


HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 27,194 $ 27,053
Adjustments to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets 47,046 49,605
Deferred taxes (2,054 ) (3,025 )
Non-cash share-based compensation expense 4,653 4,040
Gain on sale of assets, net (65 ) (498 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Restricted investments 2,153 370
Accounts receivable, net 13,567 9,652
Prepaid taxes 5,942 7,253
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,232 12,468
Other non-current assets (3,326 ) (880 )
Accounts payable (13,532 ) (24,755 )
Accrued expenses (10,446 ) 11,462
Non-current liabilities (11,329 ) (12,229 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 70,035 80,516
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of equipment 3,625 3,442
Purchases of property and equipment (19,190 ) (17,524 )
Net cash used in investing activities (15,565 ) (14,082 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of long term debt (26,379 ) (27,422 )
Purchase of treasury stock (13,814 ) (25,756 )
Dividends paid (7,500 ) (8,486 )
Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (6,531 ) (7,626 )
Finance lease payments (163 ) (606 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt 14,072 11,550
Net cash used in financing activities (40,315 ) (58,346 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7 4
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,162 8,092
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 126,948 187,270
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 141,110 $ 195,362


HUB GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Operating Revenue 2025 2024
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 530,022 $ 552,033
Logistics 411,001 480,224
Inter-segment eliminations (25,807 ) (32,764 )
Total operating revenue $ 915,216 $ 999,493
Three Months Ended March 31,
Operating Income 2025 2024
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 14,049 $ 13,031
Logistics 23,289 24,108
Total operating income $ 37,338 $ 37,139
Three Months Ended March 31,
Depreciation and Amortization 2025 2024
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 22,025 $ 27,049
Logistics 10,553 11,282
Total depreciation and amortization $ 32,578 $ 38,331


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2024 2024 2024 2025
Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 LTM
Net Income $ 29,015 $ 23,603 $ 24,372 $ 27,194 $ 104,184
Interest Expense, net 1,881 1,333 1,858 1,992 7,064
Depreciation and Amortization (2) 49,495 46,374 47,088 47,046 190,003
Provision for Income Taxes 8,566 7,140 5,387 8,447 29,540
EBITDA $ 88,957 $ 78,450 $ 78,705 $ 84,679 $ 330,791
Network Alignment (i) $ - $ 8,381 $ 4,814 $ - $ 13,195
Transaction Related (ii) - 947 1,194 - 2,141
Other (iii) - 1,061 67 - 1,128
Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,957 $ 88,839 $ 84,780 $ 84,679 $ 347,255
EBITDA $ 330,791
Net Debt (3) $ 140,223
Net Debt / EBITDA 0.4
(1) By providing this Non-GAAP measure of EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA Leverage, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability and leverage for the periods presented.
(2) Includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and amortization of right-of-use assets.
(3) Total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents.
(i) Network alignment expenses include transfer costs, legal fees and other expenses related to consolidating from existing warehouses to improve operational efficiency of our cross dock services, Final Mile and Consolidation and Fulfillment lines of business.
(ii) Transaction related expenses are comprised of due diligence costs, legal fees, insurance fees and other professional service fees incurred as part of the forming of a joint venture with EASO in 2024.
(iii) Other includes non-ordinary expenses related to employee matters.

